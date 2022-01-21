Week of January 21, 2022

This week, the Eurasia Center hosted Bernard-Henri Lévy’s to discuss his new book and accompanying documentary following him through Ukraine’s frontlines, where he observes how much the Ukrainian military has changed since 2014. Meanwhile, the Global Energy Center convened with its partners for the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) to complement ADSW’s critical mission of accelerating global climate action.

Lets say Putin invades Ukraine… It will have a huge domino effect. Europe would be attacked. The Western world would enter in an area of turmoil. Unimaginable turmoil. Bernard-Henri Lévy

It’s going to be very important to watch what happens for the Russia-Ukraine situation. That I believe, is the path to the hundred dollar barrel of oil. Helima croft

