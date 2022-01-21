Week of January 21, 2022
This week, the Eurasia Center hosted Bernard-Henri Lévy’s to discuss his new book and accompanying documentary following him through Ukraine’s frontlines, where he observes how much the Ukrainian military has changed since 2014. Meanwhile, the Global Energy Center convened with its partners for the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) to complement ADSW’s critical mission of accelerating global climate action.
