Week of March 18, 2022

Last week, the Eurasia Center and Latin America Center hosted experts to discuss the consequences of Russia’s war on European energy security, the US-Mexico bilateral relationship, and strategies to sustain green and equitable economic growth across the Americas.

I think the whole world realized the seriousness of this request (no-fly zone) because it will be a disaster not only for Ukraine but the whole continent if they attacked another nuclear power station.

Maxim Timchenko, Chief Executive Officer, DTEK
Online Event Thu, March 17, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

The consequences of Russia’s war on energy security

Russia’s war in Ukraine is throwing into question Europe’s entire energy policy, with countries scrambling to find replacements for Russian hydrocarbons.

There is such great human suffering that’s going on and one person, one dictator can do what is being done… the unity of the world, the Western world is really important.

Ken Salazar, US Ambassador to Mexico
Online Event Thu, March 17, 2022 • 8:15 am ET

Ambassadors Salazar & Moctezuma on US-Mexico priorities: Migration, energy, security & beyond

Where do the United States and Mexico currently stand on consensus around top issues for the bilateral agenda? What are key advancements in priority issues, and what may be new opportunities for working together?
The toughest challenges that cross borders from immigration, gender equity, and climate change in this pandemic, we have a better shot of addressing those if we don’t wait only for national governments to solve them.

Eric Garcetti, Mayor, Los Angeles, California
Public Event Thu, March 17, 2022 • 12:00 pm ET

Road to the Summit: A green and equitable future for the Americas

A conversation to generate strategies for green and equitable economic growth across the Americas.
