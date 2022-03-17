Hide

Week of March 11, 2022

Last week, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde joined us for two #ACFrontPage events, followed by a conversation with commander of US Space Command General James H. Dickinson and Venezuela experts to discuss the social, economic, and geopolitical impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Let me be clear, we are still not doing enough. We must double down. We have to ramp up the global pressure on Putin.

Elizabeth Truss, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary
Online Event Thu, March 10, 2022 • 3:30 pm ET

2022 Christopher J. Makins lecture – A conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss joins the Atlantic Council for the 2022 Christopher J. Makins Lecture for a special conversation about the British and Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Conflict Defense Policy Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia

Russia alone is responsible for the human suffering and tragic loss of life resulted by this aggression.

Ann Linde, Swedish Minister of foreign affairs
Online Event Tue, March 8, 2022 • 2:00 pm ET

International Women’s Day 2022: Mainstreaming gender in security

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – For International Women’s Day, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde discusses how to mainstream a gender perspective across foreign and security policy.
Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society

No country in the Americas voted in favor of Russia’s stance in condemning the UN resolution… that’s a real blow to Russia’s consistent attempts to galvanize regional support.

jason marczak, senior director, latin america center, atlantic council
Online Event Fri, March 11, 2022 • 10:30 am ET

Russia’s invasion and geopolitical implications for Venezuela: Oil, sanctions, and aid

As the Kremlin’s invasion rattles energy markets and the US moves forward with banning Russian oil, US and European policymakers explore solutions to increase global oil supply and mitigate transatlantic energy dependency on Russia. On March 5, senior US government officials met with the Nicolás Maduro administration in Caracas, Venezuela.
Economic Sanctions Latin America Oil and Gas Russia

Russia, like China, possesses sophisticated lasing and jamming capabilities, but most concerning is their development and testing of ground-based anti-satellite weapons.

Gen. James H. Dickinson, Commander, US Space Command
Online Event Wed, March 9, 2022 • 1:00 pm ET

Navigating the new strategic realities of space: A conversation with commander of US Space Command General James H. Dickinson

The commander of US Space Command discusses the role of the US military in ensuring space security and stability as part of Forward Defense’s Commanders Series.
Space Space Security United States and Canada

