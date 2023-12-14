IN THIS EPISODE

The EU reached a political agreement on the AI Act, becoming the first in the world to set comprehensive rules on the regulation of AI technologies. With the political agreement in place, a final agreement will need to be ratified by the European Parliament and Council. What is the most important achievement of the EU’s AI Act? What was the most difficult compromise in the trialogue negotiations? What impact will the regulation have on innovation in Europe? Where did the trialogues end up on key issues such as facial recognition and biometric surveillance? What influence will the regulation have on the global regulatory landscape? Will similar legislation be adopted elsewhere?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Fran Burwell sits down with the co-rapporteurs of the EU’s AI Act, MEPs Dragoș Tudorache and Brando Benifei, to discuss the latest negotiations and what impact the legislation will have on the global regulatory landscape.

