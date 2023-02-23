IN THIS EPISODE

What is the view from Warsaw on support for Ukraine and Europe’s new security environment? What did President Biden’s visit to Kyiv and Warsaw mean practically and symbolically for US and transatlantic support against Russia’s war? Is a geopolitical power shift in Europe trending towards NATO and the EU’s eastern flank? How influential is Poland in convincing allies to commit to greater security assurances for Ukraine?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Aaron Korewa sits down with Wojciech Konończuk, Director of the Centre for Eastern Studies, to discuss Poland’s leadership in Europe on support for Ukraine one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Aaron Korewa