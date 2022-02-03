How have Germany-Russia relations changed since Angela Merkel’s departure?

As concerns about Germany’s support for Ukraine continue to rise, especially in Britain, I interviewed Mathieu von Rohr, the foreign editor of Der Spiegel, for this week’s #BritainDebrief for the Atlantic Council. What does Chancellor Olaf Scholz want to change in Germany’s relations with Russia, and does that match with what the SPD wants? How is Britain coordinating with Germany in aiding Ukraine?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST