How grave is Britain’s stagnation?

As Britain faces a historical rupture from its historical trend with flatlining productivity growth, Ben Judah spoke with Professor Adam Tooze, Director of the European Institute and Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of History at Columbia University on how this crisis looks from a historical perspective.

Why does the economic data suggest this is more serious than previous moments of feared decline? How does this stagnation compare to previous instances in the 1930s and 1970s? What impact has Brexit had on this trend? Would a Labour government under Keir Starmer be able to turn this around?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST