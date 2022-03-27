What’s the Future of Russia and its War?
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine settles into a costly stalemate for the Russian military, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Dmitri Alperovitch, Chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank and the Co-Founder of Crowdstrike, to learn more about under what circumstances Russia would retreat from Ukraine. How will the Russian political system change in response to a retreat? Would Putin’s rule be threatened by a tactical defeat in Ukraine?
