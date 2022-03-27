Hide

What’s the Future of Russia and its War?

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine settles into a costly stalemate for the Russian military, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Dmitri Alperovitch, Chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank and the Co-Founder of Crowdstrike, to learn more about under what circumstances Russia would retreat from Ukraine. How will the Russian political system change in response to a retreat? Would Putin’s rule be threatened by a tactical defeat in Ukraine?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Explore the #BritainDebrief series
subscribe to #BritainDebrief
listen to #britaindebrief as a podcast

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST

Fellow

Ben Judah

Senior Fellow

Europe Center

Economy & Business European Union

Europe Center

Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times.

The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe.

Explore the program
Conflict Cybersecurity Defense Policy Defense Technologies Disinformation Eastern Europe Economic Sanctions Europe & Eurasia Infrastructure Protection Intelligence National Security NATO Russia Security & Defense Technology & Innovation Ukraine United Kingdom United States and Canada