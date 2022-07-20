SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE

Key takeaways

The political perspective of GCC countries toward China

The early diplomatic ties of some GCC countries with China

Oman and Kuwait’s early relations with China suddenly became passive

Chinese investments moving to other countries due to bad politics

The Sino-Arab citizens assimilate the culture and life of Arab people

Competition narrative of US and China in the GCC

Impression of Gulf people towards China

Saudi citizens trying to live in Mainland China



Timestamps

[00:00] Introduction

[01:38] GCC’s attitude towards China

[06:04] Early diplomatic ties of GCC with China

[08:06] Early relations between China and GCC suddenly become silent

[10:45] Moving to other countries

[14:55] Regional representation of the Gulf Peninsula

[17:00] Sino-Arab citizens

[20:44] US-GCC relations

[22:55] Competition narrative of US and China in GCC countries

[32:57] Impressions of Gulf people toward China

[40:32] Saudi people moving to China

In this episode

Dr. Mohammed Al Sudairi

Senior Research Fellow and Head

Asian Studies Program

King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) – Saudi Arabia



Dr. Mohammed Al-Sudairi is a Senior Research Fellow and Head of Asian Studies Program at KFCRIS. He joined KFCRIS in October 2015. He obtained his PhD in Comparative Politics from the University of Hong Kong, his master’s degree in International Relations from Peking University and in International History from London School of Economics (joint program), and his undergraduate degree in International Politics from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. He is fluent in Arabic, English, and Chinese (Mandarin). His research interests encompass Sino-Middle Eastern relations, Islamic and leftist connections between East Asia and the Arab World, and Chinese politics.

Iran’s increased engagement with China is a significant issue in the Gulf region. Despite this, GCC countries have cooperated with China in areas such as trade, investments, politics, and even culture.

In this podcast episode, Mohammed Al-Sudairi, a Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Asian Studies Program at KFCRIS, joins Jonathan Fulton to discuss the political view of the GCC towards China, GCC countries’ relationship with China regarding people, culture, and businesses, and how the competition narrative of the two countries, the US and China, is perceived in the region.

Hosted by

“There is solidified imagery about China as a potential alternative to the US”

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

