Hide
China Economy & Business Energy & Environment Iran Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Saudi Arabia Security & Defense Technology & Innovation The Gulf Trade Yemen

China-MENA Podcast

July 20, 2022

China-GCC Relations

By Atlantic Council

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE
Download episode here

Key takeaways

  • The political perspective of GCC countries toward China
  • The early diplomatic ties of some GCC countries with China
  • Oman and Kuwait’s early relations with China suddenly became passive
  • Chinese investments moving to other countries due to bad politics
  • The Sino-Arab citizens assimilate the culture and life of Arab people
  • Competition narrative of US and China in the GCC
  • Impression of Gulf people towards China
  • Saudi citizens trying to live in Mainland China


Timestamps
[00:00] Introduction
[01:38] GCC’s attitude towards China
[06:04] Early diplomatic ties of GCC with China
[08:06] Early relations between China and GCC suddenly become silent
[10:45] Moving to other countries
[14:55] Regional representation of the Gulf Peninsula
[17:00] Sino-Arab citizens
[20:44] US-GCC relations
[22:55] Competition narrative of US and China in GCC countries
[32:57] Impressions of Gulf people toward China
[40:32] Saudi people moving to China

Download Transcript here

In this episode

Dr. Mohammed Al Sudairi
Senior Research Fellow and Head
Asian Studies Program
King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) – Saudi Arabia

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sudairi is a Senior Research Fellow and Head of Asian Studies Program at KFCRIS. He joined KFCRIS in October 2015. He obtained his PhD in Comparative Politics from the University of Hong Kong, his master’s degree in International Relations from Peking University and in International History from London School of Economics (joint program), and his undergraduate degree in International Politics from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. He is fluent in Arabic, English, and Chinese (Mandarin). His research interests encompass Sino-Middle Eastern relations, Islamic and leftist connections between East Asia and the Arab World, and Chinese politics.

Iran’s increased engagement with China is a significant issue in the Gulf region. Despite this, GCC countries have cooperated with China in areas such as trade, investments, politics, and even culture.

In this podcast episode, Mohammed Al-Sudairi, a Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Asian Studies Program at KFCRIS, joins Jonathan Fulton to discuss the political view of the GCC towards China, GCC countries’ relationship with China regarding people, culture, and businesses, and how the competition narrative of the two countries, the US and China, is perceived in the region.

Hosted by

Fellow

Jonathan Fulton

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative

China Chinese

“There is solidified imagery about China as a potential alternative to the US”

Mohammed Al Sudairi

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe.  This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

Podcast series

Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East.

Listen

Recommended reading

China-GCC Relations

MENASource Jul 14, 2022

Biden’s Middle East trip focuses on the region. But China is the elephant in the room.

By Ahmed Aboudouh

US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East on 13-16 July won’t directly focus on China. However, the rising power will be the elephant in the room at the Saudi summit in Jeddah.
China East Asia
China-GCC Relations

MENASource Feb 23, 2022

China and Russia are proposing a new authoritarian playbook. MENA leaders are watching closely.

By Ahmed Aboudouh

It’s on major Western democracies to make democracy appealing again by aggressively filling the gaps China and Russia exploit to make the world more accommodating to their political models and the new trend of rising authoritarianism.
China East Asia
China-GCC Relations

New Atlanticist Jul 19, 2022

A tale of two greetings: Decoding Biden’s hand-to-hand diplomacy in the Middle East

By Jonathan Panikoff

The Biden-MBS fist bump reveals a frosty but functional relationship, while a handshake with Netanyahu reflects a long relationship—and political reality.
Politics & Diplomacy Saudi Arabia

Middle East Programs

Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.

Explore more

This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.

Further reading

China-GCC Relations

Tue, Feb 15, 2022

Sino-Iranian relations

China-MENA Podcast By Atlantic Council

Professor Anoushrivan Ehteshami joins the China-MENA podcast to discuss China-Iran relations and the state of the bilateral relationship.

China Economy & Business
China-GCC Relations

Thu, May 19, 2022

Chinese Multilateralism in MENA

China-MENA Podcast By Atlantic Council

Dawn Murphy joins us to discuss China's approach to drawing Middle East and North African countries into Chinese-led cooperative forums for political support and influence.

China Economy & Business
China-GCC Relations

Thu, Jun 16, 2022

Chinese Tech in North Africa

China-MENA Podcast By Atlantic Council

Tin Hinane joins us to discuss Chinese Tech in North Africa, China’s attempt to dominate the digital space in North Africa via tech giants such as Huawei and Alibaba, and the Digital Silk Road.

China Digital Policy

Related Experts: Jonathan Fulton

China Economy & Business Energy & Environment Iran Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Saudi Arabia Security & Defense Technology & Innovation The Gulf Trade Yemen

Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives with representatives of Arab League member state at a China Arab forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter