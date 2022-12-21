SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE

Key takeaways

Overview of China’s influence on the Global South

The different perspectives of China between Western and Global South countries

Africa’s positive impressions of China

Position of Africans in the US-China competition

China’s influence in the production dimension

Timestamps

[00:00] Introduction

[02:17] An Overview of China’s outreach to the Global South

[09:10] Western perspective of China versus the perspective of the Global South

[16:11] Reasons why China has positive impressions in Africa

[24:13] Africans in the US-China competition

[35:58] Developing the social capital of Africa

[45:06] Measuring China’s influence in the production dimension

[51:57] Professional approach to learning about China’s influence in the Global South

In this episode

Lina Benabdallah

Assistant Professor of Politics and International Affairs

Wake Forest University Dr. Lina Benabdallah is an Assistant Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Wake Forest University. Her research focuses on international relations theory, foreign policy, critical theories of power, politics of the past, and knowledge production and hegemony in South-South relations. Her book, Shaping the Future of Power: Knowledge Production and Network-Building in China-Africa Relations (July 2020 ), probes the type of power mechanisms that project, diffuse, and circulate China-Africa relations. The crux of the argument is that it is necessary to take into account the processes of knowledge production, social capital formation, networks, and skills transfers in Chinese foreign policy towards African states to fully understand how power permeates these encounters.



China has made significant inroads into much of the global south, a trend that does not always receive adequate attention in the West. China’s image in those countries has deteriorated in recent years, and there appears to be an assumption that this is universal. However, polling data from Africa and the Middle East shows that China’s reputation in the developing world is in much better shape.

In this podcast’s episode, we are joined by Dr. Lina Benabdallah, a Wake Forest University assistant professor of politics and international affairs. Dr. Lina joins us to provide an overview of China’s influence in the Global South, as well as why China is viewed positively by African countries. She also discusses how China gained positive impressions from Africans and the global implications.





“China is identifying itself as a member of the Global South family. This makes them more appealing to countries in the Global South, as well as a model for countries aspiring to be great nations.”

Image: China's President Xi Jinping, front center, gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/POOL Via REUTERS