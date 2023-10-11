SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE

Key takeaways

The Gulf’s Shift Towards De-Escalation and Development in Foreign Policy

African Nations: Resources, Youth, and the Impact of Foreign Influence

Evolving Notions of Security and Power: A Changing Perspective

The Changing Geopolitical Landscape of Asia

Gulf Nations’ Complex Ties with Global Powers

Pursuing Rapprochement and De-Escalation in International Relations

The UAE’s Focus on Development and Collaborative Initiatives

The Growing African Community in the Emirates

Geopolitical Considerations and Africa’s Emerging Opportunities

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction

02:02 – Shifting from Security to De-Escalation Strategy

05:28 – Abrahamic Accords: A Shift into Identity Conflict

07:59 – Cooperation for Addressing Cosmic Challenges

11:58 – Asia’s Expanding Concept: India and China Included

14:56 – Gulf Countries Facing Tough Choices in Geopolitics

18:31 – Trump’s Masterful Attempt to De-Escalate Korea

20:11 – Prioritizing Local Development over Power Competition

24:33 – Japan’s Tech Support for Gulf’s Energy Transition

28:56 – Investing in Diversification for Energy Security

30:18 – Emirates’ Growing Interest in Africa’s Development

35:27 – Questioning the Necessity of African Economic Development

36:45 – Seizing the Early Opportunity in West Africa’s Urbanization

40:15 – Creating Safe Spaces for Interaction and Conflict Avoidance

45:56 – Outro

In this episode

Mohammed Baharoon

Director General

Dubai Public Policy Research Centre – B’huth Mohammed Baharoon is the Director General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Center (B’huth), established in 2002 in Dubai, UAE. He pursued a career in media as a reporter for “Al Arabi” Magazine and Al Ittihad newspaper, and then as an editor for Gulf Defence Magazine before starting as director of research at b’huth and focusing on the interplay between geostrategy and policy making in governance, stability, capacity building and future proofing. Mohammed has also worked as the deputy director of Watani, the UAE’s first initiative on national identity, and is also a founding member of the board of the Bussola Institute, a think tank in Brussels that focuses on the changing and emerging aspects of partnership between the EU and the GCC member states.Mohammed Baharoon has a Master’s degree in English Literature from Texas Tech University in 1995 and an English Major from Kuwait University in 1987.

About

In this episode, our host Jonathan Fulton is joined by esteemed guest Mohammed Baharoon to discuss the shifting dynamics of Gulf countries’ foreign policies– which are now seeing the world order based on interconnectedness, not polarity.

From the focus on developmental issues and sustainable economies to the changing perspectives on security and power, our experts explore the implications and potential solutions to foster stability in the region, including China’s support for GCC-Iran normalization, Turkey’s improving relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the Abraham Accords.

Join us as we tackle crucial topics such as the impact of China’s presence in Africa, the concept of de-escalation as a security strategy, and the evolving landscape of geopolitics in the region and the new Gulf of de-escalation.



Featured article: The New Gulf of De-Escalation by Mohammed Baharoon

Hosted by

Fostering access, connectivity, and de-escalation is the new approach to address security concerns, shifting away from military solutions

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

Recommended reading

Further reading

