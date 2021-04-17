FAST THINKING: Mr. Suga comes to Washington

JUST IN

President Xi, are you watching? US President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to the White House on Friday. And his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader was designed to send a clear message to China, though the two leaders largely avoided much public discussion on issues such as Taiwan. What does it all signal about where US-Japan relations are headed? And how did they navigate their thorniest issues with China? We checked in with our experts, who were closely tracking today’s diplomatic drama.

Today’s expert reaction courtesy of

Miyeon Oh: Director of the Asia Security Initiative

Mirna Galic: Nonresident senior fellow at the Asia Security Initiative and the Japan Institute of International Affairs

A WIN-WIN

Each leader came away from the meeting with something they wanted, Miyeon tells us. Suga spoke about how the United States and Japan are coordinating their efforts to achieve global decarbonization—a strong expression of support from a key US ally that could help the Biden administration “gain bipartisan support for its top policy agenda of climate change.”

During their press conference, the two leaders also didn’t discuss escalating hostilities between China and Taiwan or China’s repression of its Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region, though they did mention the challenges China is posing in the East and South China seas. This approach “enabled Japan to not complicate its relationship with China, which is Japan’s number one trading partner,” Miyeon notes.

WHAT WAS SAID AND LEFT UNSAID

Mirna reminds us that we should be paying attention both to what happened and what didn’t happen at the meeting. A “much-expected statement on Taiwan did not materialize, but was instead subsumed in a broader statement of opposition to any attempts by China ‘to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas and intimidation [by China] of others in the [Indo-Pacific] region.’”

Just because the most sensitive and pressing issues were not in the leaders’ prepared remarks does not mean they were not discussed, though. “Suga did confirm, in response to a Japanese reporter, that Taiwan and the human-rights situation of Uyghurs in Xinjiang were discussed by the two leaders,” Mirna notes.

She was also struck, given recent tensions between Japan and South Korea, by Suga’s statement that trilateral cooperation between Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul has “never been as important as today” for the region.

Keep in mind what the Biden-Suga summit was all about, Mirna advises: “showing the world the continued close relationship between Japan and the United States and their determination to address shared interests—both regionally and globally.”

In that sense, it was successful. “Both leaders come out of this looking good domestically,” she says, “and the meeting sets a positive tone about the US commitment to its partners in the Indo-Pacific region and to its alliance relationships overall.”

