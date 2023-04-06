Accelerating the energy transition to strengthen European energy security: Key barriers to overcome

V. Clean Energy Supply Chain

Realizing a secure low-carbon European energy system requires a scaled-up and diversified supply chain for clean energy technologies. Already, supply chain bottlenecks are impeding the growth of renewable energy in Europe. In 2022, the European wind industry experienced cost increases of as much as 40 percent; contracts for wind power, however, have largely remained fixed, chilling investment.

The price stability of raw materials is now a key constraint in clean-power deployment. Nickel, a vital metal for wind turbines and batteries, is heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine. In 2021, Russia accounted for 42 percent of EU nickel imports. In 2021, Russia supplied 17 percent of EU copper imports, a metal central to electrification, among other applications.

Additionally, through its grip on uranium supplies, Russia also looms large in Europe’s nuclear energy sector. Russia supplies 20 percent of the uranium imports that power Europe’s nuclear reactors, the bloc’s largest source of carbon-free power, which are responsible for a quarter of the bloc’s electricity. Russia also has a monopoly over global commercial sales of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) needed for advanced reactors. New nuclear fuel supply chains are needed, and if the United States, Canada, and other like-minded partners are able to move forward rapidly on plans to deploy small modular reactors in Europe, advanced nuclear could weaken Rosatom’s influence over nuclear operations, despite the Russian state-controlled company’s plans to deploy small modular reactors domestically.

Russia’s central role in the nuclear supply chain has shielded Rosatom from international sanctions. A bid to introduce sanctions on the company at the one-year anniversary of the war failed to gain traction in the European Council. Rosatom operates eighteen reactors in the European Union, and has a monopoly on nuclear power in five EU member states. Two more Rosatom reactors are being constructed in Hungary, and an additional two are about to come online in Slovakia. Implementing enduring sanctions and providing long-term offtake agreements with alternative nuclear fuel suppliers can give investors the confidence to devote resources to this sector.

In addition, Russia enjoys a commanding position in the supply chain for more emergent clean technologies. In palladium and platinum, key components for hydrogen fuel cells, Russia accounted for 43 and 14 percent of global production, respectively. Russia could thus still play a pivotal role in the hardware for a European hydrogen economy, presenting a critical political risk that must be urgently addressed.

Europe’s divorce from Russian hydrocarbons must not merely swap a fuels dependency for a metals one. Nor should Europe swap one monopolistic supplier for another; where Russia does not dominate the European clean-technology metal supply chain, China has an even more formidable grip.

China controls most of the global midstream refining capacity of important clean-technology metals. It supplies the European Union with 47 percent of its natural graphite and 93 percent of its magnesium—both critical to battery technologies—as well as 98 percent of the rare earths elements that are used in permanent magnets for wind turbines and electric vehicle motors. Further along the supply chain, China accounted for 95 percent of Europe’s solar imports, and Europe’s own solar industry relies on chips and other inputs originating from China.

Europe faces a significant dilemma. To reduce its demand for Russian energy, it must deploy cleantech as quickly as possible. At the same time, it must avoid becoming overly reliant on a single supplier that can provide these technologies—and the raw materials underlying them—at low cost and with high capacity. In other words, Europe needs China in the short term in order to limit the inflationary consequences of disengaging with existing market incumbents, but must build out its clean energy supply chain to reduce its reliance on China in the longer term. As European policymakers like Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have rightly noted, decoupling from China is not a realistic policy, but de-risking Europe’s economic relations with the country is a necessity.

Europe must be aware of the longer-term risks and act to mitigate them. A forthcoming Critical Raw Materials Act provides a starting point to remedy this situation. The act will aim to increase and diversify the supply of metals needed for the EU’s green and digital transformations by identifying new resources and projects inside and outside the EU. The plan sets a requirement that 10 percent of EU consumption of strategic raw materials be mined within the bloc and that 40 percent be processed within the EU.

On-shoring of strategic portions of the value chain in Europe, the United States, and other like-minded partners is important for energy security, setting standards on sustainable resource governance, and maximizing the economic benefits of localization for heavy and difficult-to-transport cleantech assets like batteries. However, that does not preclude cooperation on strategic supply chain issues.

The March 2023 agreement between Presidents Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen to explore allowing EU-produced minerals to qualify for IRA tax credits through a US-EU trade deal on clean-technology metals provides a valuable starting point for aligning transatlantic supply chains to emerge, where possible, and spur investments in both jurisdictions. The United States’ own efforts under the IRA and the previous Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to subsidize US-managed critical supply chains provide another boost to transatlantic trade in raw materials. Additionally, transatlantic cooperation on critical minerals will be vital to the EU’s goal to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting in 2035.

By cooperating through multilateral initiatives like the US-led Minerals Security Partnership and Environmental Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI), the United States and Europe can work together to disseminate best practices in the sector and help partners in the developing world grow their own strategic mineral industries in alignment with these standards, diversifying the global marketplace and building the resource capacity needed to support global decarbonization efforts. By integrating these partnerships with investment initiatives like the European Union’s Global Gateway and the Group of Seven’s (G7) Build Back Better World, the United States and European partners can work to catalyze investment in clean energy resources across the world and outcompete China as it seeks to accumulate raw materials without regard for environmental and labor standards.

Post-war Ukraine can be an important source of metals to power Europe’s clean energy industry. Ukraine is the world’s sixth-largest producer of graphite, and with one of the world’s largest supplies of graphite reserves, Kyiv could increase output and chip away at China’s market dominance in Europe. Ukraine also has significant reserves of copper, lithium, and cobalt, which could be of strategic importance for Europe after the war. Looking ahead, Ukraine can be a critical player in Europe’s drive for decarbonized energy security, and this topic will be the subject of our third and final issue brief in this series.