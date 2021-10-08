As the UK sets out to create its place in the world post-Brexit, the Atlantic Council has compiled a review of the UK’s Integrated Review—”Global Britain: An American Review.”

The United Kingdom finds itself in a unique position on the world stage. Having left the European Union, Britain is now remaking its foreign policy and international affairs. And the world into which the UK has marched is in a state of flux. The rules-based international order the UK helped create faces challenges from contending states with different visions of the world and internal divisions to the democratic system.

Untethered from the EU—but still geographically and ideologically close to the continent—and with a key partnership with the United States, Britain is positioned to remake its position in the world. For Britain, challenges and opportunities have already presented themselves, including the Afghanistan withdrawal and AUKUS deal with Australia and the United States.

In the face of an uncertain world, Her Majesty’s Government released Global Britain in a Competitive Age: the Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy, a holistic document outlining the UK’s vision for its role in the world. This integrated review, released earlier this year, is an ambitious document that identifies, first, the UK’s priorities, partners, and competitors and, second, the state’s tools to realize its goals.

In one of the first scholarly efforts to assess what US experts think of the integrated review’s priorities, the Europe Center brought together fifteen authors from five US institutions to provide their analysis, grades, and policy recommendations for specific portions of the integrated review, including China, cyber-security, climate change, NATO engagement, and EU-UK relations.

This issue brief is a starting point. It sets out how the UK’s foreign policies are perceived across the Atlantic, and aims to start the conversation about Britain’s future in post-Brexit world.

