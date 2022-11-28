Hide
November 28, 2022

Nuclear energy in a low-carbon future: Implications for the United States and Japan

By Stephen S. Greene

Nuclear power has received renewed global interest as a secure source of carbon-free energy. In the context of worsening climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resultant energy market constrictions, many countries are actively pursuing conventional and advanced nuclear development, while others are canceling or postponing scheduled shutdowns. As climate change continues to impact both energy supply and demand, nuclear energy is poised to play a major role in the reliability of the future clean energy mix.

Challenges to nuclear rollout will require solutions. Construction timelines remain extended, as do licensing processes. Social constraints also hinder development prospects. These potential stumbling blocks require steadfast coordination between allies like the United States and Japan, especially as other nuclear energy heavyweights like Russia and China avoid many of those same bottlenecks in their pursuit of domestic buildout and export.

Despite those issues, though, nuclear energy is forecasted to play a major role in the later stages of the energy transition, in which countries look to decarbonize the more difficult parts of their economies. The advent of advanced technologies and the completion of large-scale projects portends the arrival of nuclear energy’s reliability and versatility just as the global energy sector needs it.

Meet the author

Fellow

Stephen S. Greene

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Global Energy Center

EnergySource Oct 12, 2022

Nuclear energy and global energy security in the new tripolar world order

By Robert F. Ichord, Jr.

As the United States, Russia, and China move into a period of overt confrontation, competition in both the current and next-generation nuclear technology spaces will assume even more importance. Climate concerns only add more urgency to the race to deploy.
EnergySource Aug 31, 2022

Closing nuclear generation amounts to running in place on climate

By Stephen S. Greene

Retiring nuclear plants is the wrong climate move. It jeopardizes energy security, makes grids less reliable, and forces clean energy that could be better used displacing fossil fuel generation to make up for the shortfall.
EnergySource Aug 10, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act reinforces nuclear energy’s role as a climate solution

By Stephen S. Greene

The IRA provides much-needed support to the US nuclear energy sector. Its provisions will allow the continued operation of existing reactors along with the development of next-generation projects.
Image: Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen in Saint-Folquin, near Gravelines, France, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol - RC2GUW9YAEY7