Solar panel installers work on panels that the Energy Department is using to leverage a Power Purchase Agreement with Sun Edison and Xcel Energy. (Unsplash/Science in HD)

Rejoining the Paris Agreement was one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities on his first day in office, and his administration is already looking ahead to the next meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Glasgow this November. However, more ambitious domestic climate action is critical to reestablishing the United States as a global climate leader. While the administration has bold targets for carbon-free electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050, executive action alone is not enough, and both Congressional and private sector support will be necessary to achieve these goals over the coming decades.

The new Global Energy Center issue brief, “Raising US Climate Ambition in Advance of COP26: An Economic and National Security Imperative,” by Margaret Jackson and Zachary Strauss assesses why climate action is important to US economic and national security interests and how the energy transition will open new opportunities for employment and economic growth as the country recovers from the global pandemic.

