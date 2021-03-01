Report release: The future of the US-ROK alliance

2. The Future of the US-ROK Economic Partnership

In chapter two, Dr. Miyeon Oh, director and senior fellow of the Scowcroft Center’s Asia Security Initiative, and Dr. Robert Dohner, nonresident senior fellow of the Asia Security Initiative, begin by arguing that the Indo-Pacific region is now facing a new geopolitical and geoeconomic environment characterized by three elements: 1) US-China strategic competition; 2) a changed view of the value of globalization and trade expansion; and 3) new technological advancements that have changed the definition of national security. The authors explore the geopolitical and geoeconomic trends shaping prospects for the US-ROK economic partnership, including the implications of the Republic of Korea’s extensive trade ties to China, embeddedness in global supply chains, and increasing technological sophistication that make the Republic of Korea central to issues of technological competition, technological development and supply of technology-intensive goods and services.

The ROK economy is highly reliant on exports, largely to China and the United States, which creates a structural vulnerability for the Republic of Korea. The Republic of Korea has been exposed to external pressure on a wide range of issues as tensions between the United States and China intensify. However, this is not just a problem for the Republic of Korea, but also for the United States, as it creates a wedge that can weaken the alliance. The authors offer specific and actionable policy recommendations that can reduce the structural vulnerability by strengthening and broadening the scope of economic cooperation between the two countries. It is important to note that it is unlikely to alter the reality that the Republic of Korea’s dependence on China’s market will remain high. Therefore, it is significant that the United States incorporate this ROK vulnerability into its strategic thinking regarding the alliance, and take steps, where possible, to mitigate rather than intensify the stresses that the Republic of Korea faces.



To strengthen the US-ROK economic partnership, Oh and Dohner recommend that, on trade, the United States should:

Revisit multilateral institutions and approaches in the Indo-Pacific, in trade and in other areas, including by reopening discussions on joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (now the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)); and

­Clearly describe what changes should be made in the global trading order and in the WTO and other multilateral institutions, as well as the end goals it is trying to achieve;

Similarly, on trade, they suggest the Republic of Korea:

­Expand participation to include additional multi- lateral economic efforts, including moving forward with efforts to join CPTPP; and

­Join current multi-nation efforts on international rules and norms such as the Ottawa Group and the US-Japan-EU initiative on WTO reform;

On other areas, they also urge the US-ROK alliance to: