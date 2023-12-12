Hide
original source

On December 11, Transatlantic Security Initiative senior advisor Jim Townsend was quoted in Politico discussing Swedish naval capabilities, and how they will impact integrated deterrence efforts once Sweden accedes into the NATO Alliance.

Fellow

James J. Townsend Jr.

Senior Advisor

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Explore more

Further reading

Townsend in Politico on Swedish naval capabilities

Tue, Mar 28, 2023

Hungary has approved Finland joining NATO. But its delays raise deeper concerns.

New Atlanticist By Petr Tůma

The problem of an unreliable Hungary will long outlast this foot-dragging over Sweden and Finland, and allies should be prepared to deal with an outlier that’s weakening the system from within.

Hungary NATO
Petr Tůma

Tue, Apr 4, 2023

How to close the gap between Turkey and Sweden on NATO enlargement

TURKEYSource By Grady Wilson, Pınar Dost

Turkey is not yet ready to greenlight Sweden's NATO accession but significant progress has been made. Here's a possible outline of a compromise.

NATO Northern Europe
Pınar Dost

Mon, Aug 22, 2022

Sweden and Finland are on their way to NATO membership. Here’s what needs to happen next.

Issue Brief By John R. Deni

In response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden took the historic step of applying to join NATO. Both nations will bring modern capabilities that will help defend against malign actors. As Finland and Sweden's membership is forthcoming, Alliance leaders, NATO watchers, and transatlantic security experts need to consider how to fully integrate the new allies, include them in operational plans, and best enhance defense of a longer border with Russia.

Europe & Eurasia National Security
Security & Defense United States and Canada