On December 13, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas S. Warrick was quoted in Bloomberg Government in an article titled “Homeland Security ‘Nerve Center’ Chief Seeks Broad Policy Sway.” The article explored the growing importance of the Department of Homeland Security Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans under the leadership of the new under secretary Robert Silvers. The DHS has been criticized in the past for a lack of central direction and decision making. Warrick argued that the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans should play a bigger role in setting priorities for the department.

When it comes to figuring out what the American people need DHS to do, the perspective that the office of policy has is the one that is most focused on helping the American people be more secure Share this quote

