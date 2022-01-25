Hide
Original source

“I used to think that Sweden would have to take the lead, as we’re the biggest Nordic country. But given how the dynamics are now, I would bet more that it could start moving quicker in Helsinki than Stockholm,” said Wieslander.

Further reading

Tue, Jan 11, 2022

Wieslander interviewed by Radio Sweden on Russian demands

In the News By Anna Wieslander

Russia’s demands that NATO should not expand any further, or face the consequences, has raised concerns over the security of the two Nordic non-NATO members Sweden and Finland. “This is very troublesome for Sweden… and it is not the first time Russia has done this,” Wieslander said.

Europe & Eurasia NATO

Fri, Jan 7, 2022

Wieslander on Swedish & Finnish NATO enlargement in RUSI interview

In the News By Anna Wieslander

Sweden and Finland’s freedom to potentially join NATO was recently challenged by Russia. Anna Wieslander spoke with Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) about the reactions in Stockholm and Helsinki. “Overall, Sweden’s response has not been at the same high level of state officials as the response in Finland. One key explanation for this is that […]

Europe & Eurasia NATO

Tue, Nov 16, 2021

Webinar: The Russian Federation- Challenges and Trends Impacting Central and Northern European Security

Event Recap By

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland and the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Stockholm, together with the Atlantic Council Northern Europe Office, organised a timely webinar on November 16th. Taking place as the border crises between Poland and Belarus escalated, the webinar’s main goal was to discuss the security outlook for Central and […]

Belarus Central Europe

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Europe & Eurasia NATO NATO Partnerships Northern Europe Russia Security & Defense