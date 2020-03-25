As we continue to innovate across the Council to respond to this emerging crisis, we are also rolling out new methods through which we convey our content and analyses to our most important constituencies.
This message is the first of a new series of weekly updates on the Atlantic Council’s work regarding the Coronavirus.
While you can always find our latest content at our coronavirus issue page or register for our daily coronavirus alert email, this post will give you a forward look at the highest level convenings, virtual events, and written analyses coming down the pipeline.
I hope you enjoy and, as always, please let me know if you have any questions about the Atlantic Council’s response to this crisis.
We’re only in the opening scenes of this epic COVID-19 drama, which will continue without intermission. The Chinese rebound could prove to be a welcome twist in the plot. Imagine the far-happier ending, however, if the United States and its global allies manage to join forces globally even as they isolate socially.
While societies around the world struggle to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), political leaders must continue to collaborate on solutions to mitigate the public health and economic effects of the virus.
The stakes for the upcoming G20 virtual summit are quite high. Either it succeeds in presenting a plausible global approach to deal with the pandemic and its impact, thus stabilizing public confidence and financial markets, or it can leave the world rudderless in the storm.
Following a political reshuffle and the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ukrainian hryvnia is now falling, compelling the National Bank of Ukraine to intervene. Once again, Ukraine needs an International Monetary Fund program, but will it be able to conclude such a program fast enough?
ONLINE EVENT – Max Brooks joins the Scowcroft Center for a virtual ‘fireside chat’ on the lessons of fiction for disaster preparedness, pandemic prevention, and national defense in the era of COVID-19.
ONLINE EVENT – What are the medium and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on global energy markets? Join Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, for a virtual “fireside chat” on the future of energy markets in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
ONLINE EVENT – A virtual discussion of great power competition between the US, Russia, and China, and a consideration of themes from Dr. Matthew Kroenig’s new book, The Return of Great Power Rivalry: Democracy versus Autocracy from the Ancient World to the US and China.
As the global community ramps up efforts to counter the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the United States and its allies and partners are taking extraordinary steps to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. As these measures are put into effect, widescale quarantines are disrupting life for millions, the economy is facing its greatest challenge in over a decade, and longstanding geopolitical relationships are in the spotlight. How can the United States and its closest allies work together most effectively to combat this growing crisis? What lessons can we learn from countries at the leading edge of this fight in order to reduce the toll among our citizens and those of our closest friends?
Ambassador Armando Varricchio, Ambassador Ashok Kumar Mirpuri, Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, and Barry Pavel unpack these questions and discuss the latest on the ground in Europe and Singapore.
