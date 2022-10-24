Realizing the Middle East’s enormous economic and geopolitical potential requires bridging the fissures that have destabilized the region for decades and building a vision of shared prosperity. The turbulent period facing the Middle East is both fomenting divisions and forging new opportunities for cooperation. The Atlantic Council is committed to helping policymakers in the United States, the Middle East, and beyond leverage this dynamic moment to foster greater political and economic integration between all the countries of the Middle East.

Since our founding, the Project for Middle East Integration has engaged hundreds of world leaders and advanced dozens of new partnerships and policy initiatives that help build a more integrated, stable, and prosperous Middle East.