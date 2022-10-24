Project for Middle East Integration

The Project for Middle East Integration is helping policymakers leverage a dynamic moment to foster greater political and economic integration between all the countries of the Middle East.

About

Realizing the Middle East’s enormous economic and geopolitical potential requires bridging the fissures that have destabilized the region for decades and building a vision of shared prosperity. The turbulent period facing the Middle East is both fomenting divisions and forging new opportunities for cooperation. The Atlantic Council is committed to helping policymakers in the United States, the Middle East, and beyond leverage this dynamic moment to foster greater political and economic integration between all the countries of the Middle East.  

Since our founding, the Project for Middle East Integration has engaged hundreds of world leaders and advanced dozens of new partnerships and policy initiatives that help build a more integrated, stable, and prosperous Middle East. 

Pillars

Middle East economic connectivity

The Project for Middle East Integration is spearheading work to strengthen US efforts around multimodal trading routes through the Middle East, namely the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The project engages policymakers and experts from the US, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Gulf, and India to provide a platform for discussion and produce insightful policy recommendations that can strengthen Middle East trade, connectivity, and integration.

Promoting political integration

The Project for Middle East Integration is dedicated to strengthening cooperation between the United States, Israel, and Arab and Muslim countries. Our efforts are guided by our belief that meaningful cooperation will​ build a broader Middle East grounded in shared prosperity and tolerance that advances US economic and security interests. We work to strengthen ties among US allies, while also continuously engaging with and adding new countries and partners.

Recent commentary & analysis

Project for Middle East Integration

MENASource Jul 6, 2026

New Middle East corridors are about more than just bypassing the Strait of Hormuz

By Allison Minor

A recent Atlantic Council gathering reveals how initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) must evolve.
Economy & Business Infrastructure
Project for Middle East Integration

Report Jun 30, 2026

A network of corridors is the only reliable hedge against Middle East chokepoint disruptions

By Afaq Hussain, Maisoon H. Kafafy

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was proposed in September 2023. Progress stalled shortly after, in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel. With the economic cost now clear of reliance on maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, the proposed network of road and rail corridors linking Europe and India through the Middle East has taken on even greater relevance.
Economy & Business India
Project for Middle East Integration

Dispatches Apr 10, 2026

Operation Overflow: How to break Iran’s grip over the Strait of Hormuz

By Landon Derentz

The US and its Gulf partners need an infrastructure strategy to bypass the strait entirely, on the scale of projects undertaken during World War II.
Geopolitics & Energy Security Iran
Project for Middle East Integration

MENASource Apr 7, 2026

American AI leadership can open a new chapter for Middle East integration

By Judd Olanoff

Countries will need access to cloud and compute like they need water and power plants. And they are turning to US companies to provide it.
Artificial Intelligence Israel
Project for Middle East Integration

MENASource Apr 1, 2026

Jordan’s regional connectivity begins in Riyadh

By Jesse Marks

Jordan must take the lead in making economic interconnectivity a reality with its closest regional partners.
Economy & Business Infrastructure
Project for Middle East Integration

Dispatches Mar 27, 2026

The Eastern Mediterranean won’t replace Russian or Gulf gas—but it can be Europe’s energy shock absorber

By Hany Ghanem and Chrissy Bishai

Eastern Mediterranean gas will not eliminate Europe’s exposure to global volatility, but it can help reinforce the continent’s resilience on the margins.
Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance
Project for Middle East Integration

New Atlanticist Aug 26, 2025

IMEC must be more than a trade route. Digital integration should be a priority.

By Afaq Hussain

The India-UAE virtual trade corridor should be the starting point for an expanded digital trade ecosystem among India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor partner countries.
Digital Policy Economy & Business
Project for Middle East Integration

MENASource Aug 22, 2025

What’s needed to unlock the power and promise of IMEC

By Amir Hayek

We must not be afraid to dream, nor forget that achieving a truly transformative economic corridor is within reach.
India Israel
All Commentary & Analysis

In-depth research and reports

Project for Middle East Integration

Issue Brief Jan 29, 2026

Congress has championed the Abraham Accords. Here’s how it can push them forward.

By Adam Kozloski

This issue brief offers recommendations for Congress to reassert its leadership role in supporting the Abraham Accords.
Israel Middle East
Project for Middle East Integration

Issue Brief Sep 15, 2025

The Abraham Accords at five

By Allison Minor, Daniel B. Shapiro, Amir Hayek, Loay Alshareef, Ahmed Khuzaie, Sarah Zaaimi

On the fifth anniversary of the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel normalizing relations, American, Bahraini, Emirati, Israeli, and Moroccan authors reflect on the transformational change and “warm peace” envisioned by the Abraham Accords—a long-term, generational project.
Israel Middle East
Project for Middle East Integration

Issue Brief May 2, 2025

Saudi-Israeli normalization is still possible—if the United States plays it smart

By Dan Rothem

Saudi-Israeli normalization remains a potential game changer in Middle East geopolitics. It could reshape alliances, enhance security, and spur economic growth. But progress hinges on US diplomacy, Palestinian inclusion, and Saudi leadership.
Israel Middle East
Project for Middle East Integration

Issue Brief Aug 30, 2021

Pitching Abraham’s tent: The human dimension of UAE-Israeli normalization

By Yoel Guzansky, Shalom Lipner, Jonathan H. Ferziger, Sarah Feuer, Tomer Fadlon, Ari Heistein, Ebtesam Al Ketbi, and Noura Al Breiki

In the past year, many have written on the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states, focusing on economic interests and emphasizing shared security interests in the region. Case studies, however, indicate that relations between countries are improved when they encompass aspects related to the lives of citizens. Incorporating an element of cultural affinity […]
Economy & Business Israel

Public Events

Online Event Tue, July 28, 2026 • 11:30 am ET

Transforming IMEC in response to the Iran war
Critical Infrastructure Policy Europe & Eurasia India Iran
Online Event Wed, April 8, 2026 • 8:30 am ET

IMEC during a time of war
Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia India Middle East
Public Event Thu, August 28, 2025 • 9:00 am ET

Understanding IMEC: A pathway to connectivity amid global uncertainty
Economy & Business India Middle East Politics & Diplomacy
Public Event Wed, September 18, 2024 • 9:00 am ET

Senator Joni Ernst on enhancing security and tech cooperation among N7 countries
Israel Middle East Security & Defense Technology & Innovation

Leadership

Staff

William F. Wechsler

Senior Director, Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

National Security Middle East

Staff

Allison Minor

Director, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic Conflict

Experts

Fellow

Nathan Sales

Distinguished fellow, Middle East Programs

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative

Extremism Human Rights

Fellow

Thomas Storch

Distinguished fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Economy & Business Energy Markets & Governance

Fellow

Nasredeen Abdulbari

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Africa Arabic

Fellow

Rza Aliyev

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Azerbaijani Central Asia

Fellow

Robert Fardi

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Economy & Business Israel

Fellow

Amir Hayek

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic English

Fellow

Newton Howard

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Artificial Intelligence English

Fellow

Afaq Hussain

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Intergation

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Economy & Business Energy & Environment

Fellow

Len Khodorkovsky

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic English

Former fellow

Adam Kozloski

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Indo-Pacific Security Initiative

Indo-Pacific Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Indo-Pacific Middle East

Fellow

Itai Melchior

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Artificial Intelligence Economy & Business

Fellow

Amina Mohamed

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Africa Economy & Business

Fellow

Lyndsey Merrill Feinberg

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Programs

Global Energy Center Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Artificial Intelligence Digital Policy

Fellow

Bachir Ismael Ouedraogo

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Africa Energy & Environment

Fellow

Alex Plitsas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Afghanistan Crisis Management

Fellow

Kapil Sharma

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Economy & Business India

Fellow

Samantha Sutton

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Project for Middle East Integration

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Conflict Israel

Fellow

Sarah Zaaimi

Nonresident Senior Fellow, North Africa Program

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic Crisis Management

Explore the program

The Project for Middle East Integration is dedicated to advancing US interests by strengthening relations and trade among key partners and allies in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Learn more