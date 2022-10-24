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Realizing the Middle East’s enormous economic and geopolitical potential requires bridging the fissures that have destabilized the region for decades and building a vision of shared prosperity. The turbulent period facing the Middle East is both fomenting divisions and forging new opportunities for cooperation. The Atlantic Council is committed to helping policymakers in the United States, the Middle East, and beyond leverage this dynamic moment to foster greater political and economic integration between all the countries of the Middle East.
Since our founding, the Project for Middle East Integration has engaged hundreds of world leaders and advanced dozens of new partnerships and policy initiatives that help build a more integrated, stable, and prosperous Middle East.
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Recent commentary & analysis
Report Jun 30, 2026
A network of corridors is the only reliable hedge against Middle East chokepoint disruptions
By Afaq Hussain, Maisoon H. Kafafy
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was proposed in September 2023. Progress stalled shortly after, in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel. With the economic cost now clear of reliance on maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, the proposed network of road and rail corridors linking Europe and India through the Middle East has taken on even greater relevance.
Dispatches Mar 27, 2026
The Eastern Mediterranean won’t replace Russian or Gulf gas—but it can be Europe’s energy shock absorber
By Hany Ghanem and Chrissy Bishai
Eastern Mediterranean gas will not eliminate Europe’s exposure to global volatility, but it can help reinforce the continent’s resilience on the margins.
New Atlanticist Aug 26, 2025
IMEC must be more than a trade route. Digital integration should be a priority.
By Afaq Hussain
The India-UAE virtual trade corridor should be the starting point for an expanded digital trade ecosystem among India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor partner countries.
In-depth research and reports
Issue Brief Sep 15, 2025
The Abraham Accords at five
By Allison Minor, Daniel B. Shapiro, Amir Hayek, Loay Alshareef, Ahmed Khuzaie, Sarah Zaaimi
On the fifth anniversary of the UAE, Bahrain, and Israel normalizing relations, American, Bahraini, Emirati, Israeli, and Moroccan authors reflect on the transformational change and “warm peace” envisioned by the Abraham Accords—a long-term, generational project.
Issue Brief May 2, 2025
Saudi-Israeli normalization is still possible—if the United States plays it smart
By Dan Rothem
Saudi-Israeli normalization remains a potential game changer in Middle East geopolitics. It could reshape alliances, enhance security, and spur economic growth. But progress hinges on US diplomacy, Palestinian inclusion, and Saudi leadership.
Issue Brief Aug 30, 2021
Pitching Abraham’s tent: The human dimension of UAE-Israeli normalization
By Yoel Guzansky, Shalom Lipner, Jonathan H. Ferziger, Sarah Feuer, Tomer Fadlon, Ari Heistein, Ebtesam Al Ketbi, and Noura Al Breiki
In the past year, many have written on the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states, focusing on economic interests and emphasizing shared security interests in the region. Case studies, however, indicate that relations between countries are improved when they encompass aspects related to the lives of citizens. Incorporating an element of cultural affinity […]
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The Project for Middle East Integration is dedicated to advancing US interests by strengthening relations and trade among key partners and allies in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.