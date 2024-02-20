February 20, 2024
Middle East Instability: A Chinese Perspective to the Latest Flashpoint
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE
Key takeaways
- Chinese View of the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
- Testing US Hegemony in the Middle East
- Overlapping Interests with the United States
- Middle Eastern Actors’ Diversification of Partnerships
- Concerns About Regional Stability and Conflict
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction
00:26 – Analyzing China’s Role in the Middle East – Insights from an Expert
04:28 – China’s Collaboration in Belt and Road Development
08:38 – Exploring China’s Growing Involvement in Middle Eastern Affairs
12:44 – Spotlight on Current Middle East-China Relations
16:01 – The Rising Importance of the Middle East
18:42 – Examining US-Israel Goals, China’s Concerns, and Global Impact
20:46 – Chinese Leaders’ Perspectives on a US-Centered Middle East
24:07 – Unpacking China’s Presence in the Middle East and Its Implications
27:44 – Proxy Warfare, Non-State Actors, and China’s Dilemma Summarized
30:57 – Major Powers’ Engagement with Armed Groups
35:26 – China’s Preference for Bilateral Relations in the Middle East
39:58 – Debating the Interpretation of China’s Regional Cooperation Proposal
41:19 – Seeking Flexibility: China’s and Middle East’s Mutual Goal
44:25 – Conclusion
In this episode
Chuchu Zhang
Associate Professor, International Relations
Deputy Director, Center for Middle Eastern Studies
Fudan University
Chuchu Zhang is an associate professor of international relations in the School of International Relations and Public Affairs at Fudan University. She is also deputy director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Fudan University. Chuchu received her PhD in politics and international studies from the University of Cambridge. Her research focuses on Middle Eastern politics, Sino-Middle Eastern relations, and regional governance.
About
In this episode of the China-MENA Podcast, titled “Middle East Instability: A Chinese Perspective to the Latest Flashpoint,” our host Jonathan Fulton and Shanghai-based guest expert Chuchu Zhang explore China’s evolving response to the ongoing instability in the Middle East—including the attacks in the Red Sea and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict— and how they could test US hegemony in the region.
Join us to gain valuable insights into Chinese leaders’ perspectives on a US-centered Middle East and the current Chinese dilemma in the region.
Hosted by
There are common interests promoting peace, but it’s not a comprehensive solution to all problems. Yet, there is another perspective on promoting peace through development
About the China-MENA podcast
The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.
At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.
Podcast series
Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East.
Recommended reading
New Atlanticist Feb 19, 2023
China-Iran relations are warming. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
By Atlantic Council experts
While much of the world is focused on Chinese balloons violating US airspace, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
MENASource Dec 15, 2022
No, Xi’s visit to Riyadh wasn’t because of bad US-Saudi relations. It’s about much more.
By Jonathan Fulton
Given the bad state of US-Saudi relations, it is natural to see Xi’s visit in the context of geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing, but that framework misses the bigger picture.
IranSource Jul 13, 2023
Iran joining the SCO isn’t surprising. But Beijing’s promotion of illiberal norms in Eurasia should get more attention.
By Jonathan Fulton
Deeper coordination between Iran and other member states gives momentum to the China-centered illiberal order being promoted by Beijing.
Middle East Programs
Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.
This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.