COP26 is a turning point for climate change. Our experts explain why.

A mass of global political leaders, activists, and thinkers have descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP26) on climate change—described as the world’s “last best chance” to address the warming planet before it’s too late.

During the twelve-day event, which kicked off Sunday, they’ll mull meaningful ways to wean the world off fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy.

Throughout COP26, Atlantic Council experts—some of whom are on the ground in Glasgow—will deliver insightful and forward-looking analysis on the developments they believe will matter most in the fight against climate change.

This post will be continuously updated as news developments and expert analysis stream in and we track this hugely consequential conference.

COP26

Image: COP25 President Carolina Schmidt hands over the presidency of the UN Climate Change Conference to COP26 President Alok Sharma in Glasgow, Scotland, October 31, 2021. Photo by Yves Herman/REUTERS.