Highlights from the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings

Will finance leaders meeting this week spring into action to ease the world’s economic worries?

Central bankers, finance ministers, executives, and civil-society leaders are meeting at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings this week with an ambitious economic-reform and fiscal agenda. The talks come six months after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the world’s economic leaders to “buckle up and keep going” in the face of multiple financial crises stemming from the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global debt distress, high inflation, and more.

Amid all the uncertainty, a parade of central bank governors and finance ministers are visiting the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the meetings and getting together with our experts to decode what is—and is not—happening behind the meeting’s closed doors. Below are our experts’ takeaways from our convenings, which feature leaders such as World Bank Group President David Malpass, and insights as the meetings unfold.

The latest from Washington

MONDAY, APRIL 10 | 5:20 PM WASHINGTON

Senegal’s economy minister: ‘the US private sector is missing’

Senegal’s newly appointed Minister for Economy, Planning, and Cooperation Oulimata Sarr has one clear message for international partners going into the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings: “Senegal is open for business.”

In a conversation at the Atlantic Council with Julian Pecquet, the Washington/UN correspondent for Jeune Afrique and the Africa Report, Sarr acknowledged that she wants “the private sector to a play a much bigger role” in the country’s economy, which has grown rapidly in the past few years. In particular, “the US private sector is missing” in Senegal, she acknowledged, because it tends to view “Africa as a whole as a risky investment place.”

A major factor that shapes these views is sovereign debt credit ratings, which have historically been administered by foreign-based entities that rely on faulty metrics, Sarr said. The rise of credit rating agencies on the continent (currently there are two) will more accurately reflect the reliability and investment potential of African economies, Sarr noted.

Ultimately, “development cannot wait,” she told US viewers, noting the urgency of the issue. “Fast-tracking” solutions is the country’s top priority in all economic considerations, from “the reform of the Bretton Woods Institutions” to the choice of partners between the US and China. The current Biden administration clearly sees “Africa as a very, very important player” and “as a land of opportunity,” but she believes that the “US can do much more.”

—Alexandra Gorman is a Young Global Professional at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 | 11:13 AM WASHINGTON

David Malpass: Today’s economic double whammy may slam development into reverse

As World Bank President David Malpass prepares to hand over the reins to his successor, he has one big worry about the global economy: a “reversal in development.”

“That means poverty is higher… than five years ago, that education and literacy problems are worse than they were five years ago,” he said at an Atlantic Council Front Page event on Tuesday hosted by the GeoEconomics Center. That reversal is unfolding, he explained, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which together hit the global economy with a “double whammy.”

But even if these crises come to an end, development won’t necessarily get right back on track, warned Malpass, who will be succeeded in the coming weeks by former Mastercard Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga. Next week, the boards of governors of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet in Washington to discuss reshaping development for a new era as central banks around the world raise interest rates to fight inflation.

“The dislocation is huge,” Malpass said, explaining that countries looking to continue their growth strategies from the past decade will now see higher interest rates reflected on their contracts. Thus, instead of looking to return to pre-COVID development economics, Malpass explained, countries should be looking at this moment as “an inflection point into some new [economic] growth model”—and adjusting their strategies accordingly.

“We don’t want it to be a lost decade for growth,” Malpass said. Preventing one, he added, will require sorting out global debt restructuring and increasing the resources available to the World Bank.

—Katherine Walla is an associate director of editorial at the Atlantic Council.

Read more

Dive deeper

Image: Janet Yellen chats with Cameroon's Alamine Ousmane Mey before the start of the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting, as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2017. Photo via REUTERS/Mike Theiler.