A vision for a green recovery of the Chhattisgarh economy

Located in central India, Chhattisgarh boasts a population of 25 million and has an economy that draws heavily from agriculture and natural resources thanks to its status as one of the most mineral-rich states in the country. However, like the rest of India, the state has suffered the economic and social effects of COVID-19. In response, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has highlighted the vital role of “holistic development.” This has included the introduction of policies that encourage a more “dynamic” approach to agricultural production and are attentive to Chhattisgarh’s rich supply of natural resources. In parallel, Chhattisgarh has implemented a forest restoration program to create a more sustainable and greener economy.
This conversation looks forward towards Chhattisgarh’s future and how its government can expand and innovate its economy to benefit from technology, health, and economic developments.
The Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center, in partnership with the Swaniti Initiative, hosted Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, H.E. Shri Bhupesh Baghel, to discuss his vision for a green recovery of the Chhattisgarh economy in the post-pandemic period.
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on greater South Asia as well as its relations between these countries, the neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
The Swaniti Initiative is a group of passionate people working to lift the most vulnerable out of poverty by improving the delivery of public services across developing nations
Related content
Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Can we distribute the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic more equitably?
This piece follows three business owners in India whose livelihoods have been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of them are participants of the REVIVE initiative by Samhita.
SouthAsiaSource by
Fri, May 21, 2021
Pakistan must tackle extreme heat if it wants to be a geoeconomic power
Pakistani leaders promise to lead South Asia into an era of prosperity, however, leadership must realize that extreme heat resilience and sustainable economic growth are inextricably linked. Pakistan cannot achieve its goals of regional connectivity and economic wellness unless it revises its economic strategy to fully tackle its extreme heat crisis.
SouthAsiaSource by
Thu, Mar 4, 2021
COVID-19 is exacerbating air quality issues to the detriment of India’s most vulnerable
The brief period of clean air during India’s lockdown offered a glimpse of what can be gained by building a cleaner, more sustainable Indian economy. To explore how that can materialize, this piece will first examine the opposing ecological and economic impacts of India’s lockdown, and then pose policy recommendations that balance sustainability and economic growth.
SouthAsiaSource by