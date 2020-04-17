Why strongmen love the coronavirus
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the globe, autocratic governments are finding the crisis to be a useful pretext for strengthening their rule and tightening their grips. In Hungary, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Russia, strongman leaders are taking advantage of a distracted international community in order to advance and reinforce their own authoritarian agendas.
Related reading
Tue, Mar 24, 2020
Could coronavirus become Putin’s Chernobyl?
Official Russian coronavirus infection rates far lower than elsewhere in Europe, sparking accusations of a Kremlin cover-up. Could the pandemic become a new Chernobyl for Vladimir Putin?
UkraineAlert by Peter Dickinson
Tue, Apr 7, 2020
Addressing Hungary’s coronavirus emergency legislation
Many in Europe and the United States who consider themselves friends of Hungary have struggled over what to do with what can be increasingly interpreted as an authoritarian drift in that country. Hungary was one of the early leaders of Central Europe’s democratic transformation after its overthrow of communist rule in 1989; this is the tradition we would prefer to be celebrating today. Instead, we struggle to find a way forward.
New Atlanticist by
Thu, Mar 19, 2020
Azerbaijan’s strongman senses opportunity in coronavirus pandemic
While many countries are scrambling to protect the public from COVID-19, authorities in Azerbaijan are using the virus as a pretext to continue their harassment of opposition groups.
New Atlanticist by
Related experts
The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.
Follow us on social media