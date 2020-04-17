Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Fri, Apr 17, 2020

Why strongmen love the coronavirus

Borscht Belt by Atlantic Council Eurasia Center

Coronavirus Corruption Egypt Human Rights Hungary Politics & Diplomacy Rule of Law Russia The Caucasus

Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing protective gear at a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow. March 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the globe, autocratic governments are finding the crisis to be a useful pretext for strengthening their rule and tightening their grips. In Hungary, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Russia, strongman leaders are taking advantage of a distracted international community in order to advance and reinforce their own authoritarian agendas.

Why autocrats love coronavirus

Authoritarian leaders are constantly searching for scapegoats, working to rile up the fears of their populace, and trying to tighten their grips. To them, the coronavirus pandemic is a bonanza—the liberal democracies that would typically call them out for their violence and repression are distracted with the necessities of stopping the virus in their home countries.

Why strongmen love the coronavirus

Tue, Mar 24, 2020

Could coronavirus become Putin’s Chernobyl?

Official Russian coronavirus infection rates far lower than elsewhere in Europe, sparking accusations of a Kremlin cover-up. Could the pandemic become a new Chernobyl for Vladimir Putin?

UkraineAlert by Peter Dickinson

Coronavirus Russia
Why strongmen love the coronavirus

Tue, Apr 7, 2020

Addressing Hungary’s coronavirus emergency legislation

Many in Europe and the United States who consider themselves friends of Hungary have struggled over what to do with what can be increasingly interpreted as an authoritarian drift in that country. Hungary was one of the early leaders of Central Europe’s democratic transformation after its overthrow of communist rule in 1989; this is the tradition we would prefer to be celebrating today. Instead, we struggle to find a way forward.

New Atlanticist by Denise Forsthuber and Daniel Fried

Coronavirus European Union
Why strongmen love the coronavirus

Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Azerbaijan’s strongman senses opportunity in coronavirus pandemic

While many countries are scrambling to protect the public from COVID-19, authorities in Azerbaijan are using the virus as a pretext to continue their harassment of opposition groups.

New Atlanticist by Doug Klain

Civil Society Coronavirus

