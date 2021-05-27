Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Webinar: Kabul and a peace process divided

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, his first Vice President Amrullah Saleh (L) and second Vice President Sarwar Danish (R) taken an oath during their inauguration, in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

In a testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on April 27, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said, “I personally believe that the statements that [Afghan] forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken.” While this statement offers a breath of much-needed optimism, a fracturing Afghan leadership threatens to undermine President Ghani’s government at the negotiating table and in a post-peace settlement Afghanistan. 

Outwardly, political players in Kabul present a united front and show support for a transitional government, yet internal dynamics paint a different picture: over half a dozen peace plans with different visions are circulating and a bitter rivalry between President Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah may jeopardize Afghan interests. As the Taliban continue to expand influence and challenge the government’s authority, achieving unity is critical to ensure peace post-US withdrawal. 

Please join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center on Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 AM EST / 6:30 PM AFT for a conversation about developments in Kabul related to the ongoing peace process. The program will be joined by former Afghan Minister of the Economy and current Special Representative & Senior Advisor at the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr M. Mustafa Mastoor as well as South Asia Center non-resident senior fellows Ambassador Omar Samad and Dr Nilofar Sakhi

This program will air on Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 AM EST / 6:30 PM AFT on this page.

Featuring

Dr M. Mustafa Mastoor
Special Representative and Senior Advisor, High Council for National Reconciliation;
Former Minister of Economy
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Ambassador Omar Samad
Non-resident Senior Fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Dr Nilofar Sakhi
Non-resident Senior Fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on greater South Asia as well as its relations between these countries, the neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.

Explore the program

Related Content

Wed, May 12, 2021

Webinar: Understanding Russian and Iranian perspectives on the Afghan peace process

The Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and Eurasia Center, in partnership with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, host a conversation about Russian and Iranian perspectives on the Afghan peace process.

Timely Commentary & Analysis by Atlantic Council

Afghanistan Democratic Transitions
Webinar: Kabul and a peace process divided

Tue, May 18, 2021

An Afghanistan at peace could connect South and Central Asia

Afghanistan’s potential as a contributor to development and prosperity in Asia has gone unrealized. If it were a stable neighbor, as the current Afghan peace process is meant to make it, Afghanistan could harness its potential as the “heart of Asia” and connect the South and Central Asian regions.

New Atlanticist by Emily Carll

Afghanistan Central Asia
Webinar: Kabul and a peace process divided

Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Rebooting neutrality in Afghan foreign policy – A framework for global and regional engagement on Afghanistan post-US and NATO withdrawal

Afghanistan is caught between a rock and a hard place, trapped between a turbulent global and regional environment and uncertain domestic politics resulting from the departure of American troops. In this context, the Afghan foreign policy and national security establishment should declare Afghanistan as a neutral zone through the adoption of a neutral foreign policy.

SouthAsiaSource by Tamim Asey

Afghanistan Politics & Diplomacy
Webinar: Kabul and a peace process divided

Thu, Apr 22, 2021

A transatlantic charter for peace and security in Afghanistan

The Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center presents the exclusive launch of the Transatlantic Charter on Afghanistan as part of the Strategic Dialogues on and with Afghanistan.

Feature by South Asia Center

Afghanistan Europe & Eurasia
view more