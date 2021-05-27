Webinar: Kabul and a peace process divided

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, his first Vice President Amrullah Saleh (L) and second Vice President Sarwar Danish (R) taken an oath during their inauguration, in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

In a testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on April 27, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said, “I personally believe that the statements that [Afghan] forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken.” While this statement offers a breath of much-needed optimism, a fracturing Afghan leadership threatens to undermine President Ghani’s government at the negotiating table and in a post-peace settlement Afghanistan.

Outwardly, political players in Kabul present a united front and show support for a transitional government, yet internal dynamics paint a different picture: over half a dozen peace plans with different visions are circulating and a bitter rivalry between President Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah may jeopardize Afghan interests. As the Taliban continue to expand influence and challenge the government’s authority, achieving unity is critical to ensure peace post-US withdrawal.

Please join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center on Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 AM EST / 6:30 PM AFT for a conversation about developments in Kabul related to the ongoing peace process. The program will be joined by former Afghan Minister of the Economy and current Special Representative & Senior Advisor at the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr M. Mustafa Mastoor as well as South Asia Center non-resident senior fellows Ambassador Omar Samad and Dr Nilofar Sakhi.

This program will air on Tuesday, June 1 at 10:00 AM EST / 6:30 PM AFT on this page.

Featuring

Dr M. Mustafa Mastoor

Special Representative and Senior Advisor, High Council for National Reconciliation;

Former Minister of Economy

Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Ambassador Omar Samad

Non-resident Senior Fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Dr Nilofar Sakhi

Non-resident Senior Fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

