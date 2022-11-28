AC Selects: China’s authoritarianism, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure & COP27

Related events
In February 2022, Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine after a months-long military build-up, threatening the country’s sovereignty and its future. This existential moment for the country follows the 2014 Maidan revolution, a nexus for Ukraine’s Europe-focused foreign policy and reform efforts. The ensuing Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea, aggression in Ukraine’s east, and Kremlin disinformation efforts, cast a shadow over Ukraine’s independence.
UkraineAlert Oct 7, 2022
Vladimir Putin has little reason to celebrate on his seventieth birthday
Vladimir Putin marks his seventieth birthday on October 7 but the Russian ruler has little reason to celebrate as his disastrous Ukraine invasion continues to unravel leaving Russia increasingly internationally isolated.
UkraineAlert Oct 3, 2022
Is Russia preparing to target vital Norwegian energy exports to Europe?
By Thomas S. Warrick
Recent drone activity close to Norwegian energy infrastructure has sparked calls for urgent security measures to prevent potential Russian sabotage of vital oil and gas exports to Europe in the coming months.
UkraineAlert Sep 30, 2022
Putin denounces imperialism while annexing large swathes of Ukraine
By Peter Dickinson
Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially annexed four regions of Ukraine while denouncing Western imperialism and proclaiming Russia as the leader of a global “anti-colonialism movement.”
