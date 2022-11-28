Hide
Public Event Thu, November 17, 2022 • 4:00 pm ET

Confronting China’s transnational authoritarianism: How the transatlantic community can respond

How should the transatlantic community respond to China’s increasingly bold international spread of its authoritarian model?
China European Union Non-Traditional Threats Resilience & Society
Online Event Mon, November 28, 2022 • 10:30 am ET

How can Ukraine defeat Putin’s energy blitz?

Using precision strikes on energy facilities, Moscow hopes to leave more than 10 million Ukrainians without power or heat as temperatures in the region fall below freezing. How can the United States and Europe best help return Ukrainian energy back to normalcy? What equipment does Ukraine need the most?

Europe & Eurasia Geopolitics & Energy Security Infrastructure Protection Resilience
Online Event Fri, November 18, 2022 • 2:00 pm ET

A conversation with Alice Albright

Alice Albright, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, joins for a high-profile conversation exploring her mission as head of one of the most prominent development organizations at a time marked by international challenges.
Africa Civil Society Inclusive Growth International Financial Institutions
War in Ukraine

In February 2022, Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine after a months-long military build-up, threatening the country’s sovereignty and its future. This existential moment for the country follows the 2014 Maidan revolution, a nexus for Ukraine’s Europe-focused foreign policy and reform efforts. The ensuing Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea, aggression in Ukraine’s east, and Kremlin disinformation efforts, cast a shadow over Ukraine’s independence.

AC Selects: China’s authoritarianism, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure & COP27

UkraineAlert Oct 7, 2022

Vladimir Putin has little reason to celebrate on his seventieth birthday

Vladimir Putin marks his seventieth birthday on October 7 but the Russian ruler has little reason to celebrate as his disastrous Ukraine invasion continues to unravel leaving Russia increasingly internationally isolated.

UkraineAlert Oct 3, 2022

Is Russia preparing to target vital Norwegian energy exports to Europe?

By Thomas S. Warrick

Recent drone activity close to Norwegian energy infrastructure has sparked calls for urgent security measures to prevent potential Russian sabotage of vital oil and gas exports to Europe in the coming months.
Conflict Energy & Environment
UkraineAlert Sep 30, 2022

Putin denounces imperialism while annexing large swathes of Ukraine

By Peter Dickinson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially annexed four regions of Ukraine while denouncing Western imperialism and proclaiming Russia as the leader of a global “anti-colonialism movement.”

Conflict Democratic Transitions

