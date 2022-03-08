Hide

Week of March 4, 2022

Last week, the Eurasia Center, the Global China Hub, and the GeoEconomics Center focused its convening power on Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine. The three events looked at sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy, the implications of the invasion for China-Russia relations, and how the US administration has responded to the crisis.

If a fraction of that support that we Ukrainians are receiving right now from the West was given to us back in 2014, I think we would not be where we are today.

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the parliamentary committee on the integration of Ukraine into the EU
Online Event Fri, March 4, 2022 • 8:00 am ET

Eight days of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine has been raging, with bombardments on cities and attacks on civilians, all to forcibly change Ukraine’s government. But Ukraine is resisting. What do Ukrainians need in this time of crisis, and what comes next?
Talking about China—I think you can still see a very clear tilt to support Russia’s position, much more so than we saw in 2014

David O. Shullman, Senior director, GLobal China Hub, Atlantic Council
Online Event Mon, February 28, 2022 • 3:00 pm ET

An authoritarian turning point? China-Russia ties after the invasion of Ukraine

What does Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine mean for the future of China-Russia ties? An exploration of key questions about what the future holds for Xi and Putin’s authoritarian partnership, the likely areas of expanding cooperation, and the implications for the United States and its allies and partners.
Virtually all funds that have been invested in Russian assets are likely to go bankrupt. The Russian Ruble has fallen 30%. It’s likely to fall much more.

Anders Åslund, Senior Fellow, Stockholm Free World Forum
Online Event Thu, March 3, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

What sanctions mean for the Russian and global economy

Expert panel on the impact of sanctions on the Russian and global economies with Anders Åslund, Julia Friedlander, and Ludovic Subran. The event is moderated by Josh Lipsky.

