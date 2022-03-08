Week of March 4, 2022

Last week, the Eurasia Center, the Global China Hub, and the GeoEconomics Center focused its convening power on Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine. The three events looked at sanctions designed to cripple the Russian economy, the implications of the invasion for China-Russia relations, and how the US administration has responded to the crisis.

If a fraction of that support that we Ukrainians are receiving right now from the West was given to us back in 2014, I think we would not be where we are today. Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the parliamentary committee on the integration of Ukraine into the EU

Talking about China—I think you can still see a very clear tilt to support Russia’s position, much more so than we saw in 2014 David O. Shullman, Senior director, GLobal China Hub, Atlantic Council

Virtually all funds that have been invested in Russian assets are likely to go bankrupt. The Russian Ruble has fallen 30%. It’s likely to fall much more. Anders Åslund, Senior Fellow, Stockholm Free World Forum

