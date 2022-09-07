Hide

Events from the week of September 2 and 9, 2022

Six months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hear from European policy and security experts as Ukrainian soldiers prepare a major counteroffensive against Russian forces in Southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Danish Minister of Defense Morten Bødskov highlights the critical next steps for allies to support Ukraine and why Vladimir Putin must not win.

This offensive can have a major effect on this war. I will caveat that by saying up front… that is to be determined by leaders in the West.

Gen. (Ret.) Philip Breedlove,
Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Online Event Tue, September 6, 2022 • 12:00 pm EDT

Can a Ukrainian counteroffensive turn the tide in Russia’s war?

Six months into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has the war hit a stalemate or is a breakthrough on the horizon for Ukraine? What impact will faux Russian referenda have on the war? Is Russia holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant hostage to force Western concessions?
I saw the fall of the Berlin wall… we cannot go back to a period of history where we saw that military power was right. What’s at stake here is fundamentally a fight for their freedom, our freedom, but also the international rules based order.

Morten Bødskov,
Minister of Defense, Denmark
Online Event Wed, August 31, 2022 • 2:45 pm EDT

A conversation with Danish Minister of Defense Morten Bødskov

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – What are the critical next steps for allies to support Ukraine and how will security in the Nordic-Baltic neighborhood change?
