Can the West Airlift Ukrainian Refugees to Safety?

With estimates of up to 3.5 million refugees flooding out of Ukraine following the Russian military’s invasion, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Gerald Knaus, Chair of the European Stability Initiative, on the feasibility of an airlift of Ukrainian refugees from Poland, Hungary, and Moldova to other parts of Europe and the United States to enable burden sharing. How many refugees will need to be airlifted by the end of the month? How will the Ukrainian refugee crisis look in 6 months?

