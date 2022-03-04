Hide

Is this economic war with Russia?

As a newly-formed anti-invasion coalition forms in the international community and takes increasingly severe economic actions against Russia, I interviewed Edward Fishman, former Russia and Europe Lead in the State Department’s Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation, for today’s #BritainDebrief. What’s the strategic thinking behind these heavy sanctions against the Russian central bank? Do the sanctions prevent Russia from continuing the invasion?

