Is this economic war with Russia?
As a newly-formed anti-invasion coalition forms in the international community and takes increasingly severe economic actions against Russia, I interviewed Edward Fishman, former Russia and Europe Lead in the State Department’s Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation, for today’s #BritainDebrief. What’s the strategic thinking behind these heavy sanctions against the Russian central bank? Do the sanctions prevent Russia from continuing the invasion?
You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST
Europe Center
Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times.
The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe.