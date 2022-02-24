What can we do to help Ukraine?

As Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Senior Fellow Ben Judah spoke with Tom Tugendhat, MP, Chair of the UK Foreign Affairs Committee, on what Britain and its allies can do for a special emergency #BritainDebrief. Is this a major turning point in European history? What does Tugendhat think of Boris Johnson’s new sanctions package on Russia? Will the capital fall to the Russian onslaught, and if yes, what happens next?

