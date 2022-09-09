Hide

What did Gorbachev believe?

Following Gorbachev’s passing, Senior Fellow Ben Judah spoke with Vladislav Zubok, Professor of International History at LSE and author of Collapse, on how Gorbachev saw Lenin, Europe and Ukraine. Did Gorbachev look to Lenin for inspiration? Was the Soviet collapse inevitable because Gorbachev was simply too naïve about economic management? What did Gorbachev feel about Ukraine and Putin’s foreign policy towards Kyiv?

