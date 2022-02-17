Hide

How is Western intelligence responding to the Ukraine crisis?

Given the unprecedented interventions British and American intelligence agencies have regularly made throughout the crisis in Ukraine, Ben Judah interviewed Sir John Sawers, former Chief of MI6. Why are Western intelligence agencies making such stark interventions? Is the risk of a full scale invasion exaggerated? Is Putin aiming to manipulate NATO without actually invading?

Fellow

Ben Judah

Senior Fellow

Europe Center

