Fall 2025 Young Global Professionals

Fall 2025
Mary Adami
GeoEconomics Center—Economic Statecraft Initiative
Adami earned a Master of International Affairs from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, where she concentrated on intelligence, as well as international law and organizations. Her graduate research and coursework focused on counterterrorism financing, surveillance training, and the use of hybrid warfare by authoritarian regimes. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in sociology and a minor in psychology. During her undergraduate studies, Adami worked as a teaching and lab affiliate for the Texas Tech Peace, War, and Social Conflict Lab, where she contributed to research on political violence and global conflict dynamics. In 2023, she coauthored a peer-reviewed journal article titled “Who is the Terrorist? Weaponizing the Term ‘Terrorist’ to Sow Discontent.”
Oyinkansola Akin-Olugbade
GeoEconomics Center
Akin-Olugbade recently graduated cum laude from Tufts University with a BA in international relations, concentrating in international economics, and a minor in Spanish. She was honored with the Tufts Alumni Association Senior Award for her academic achievements, leadership, and strong commitment to community building. She has previously interned at the US International Development Finance Corporation, the International Monetary Fund, and (during her study abroad experience in Madrid) Alianza por la Solidaridad-ActionAid. Passionate about inclusive economic growth, education access, and trade policy, she brings a multilingual (French and Spanish) and globally-minded perspective to her work, shaped by her experiences living abroad. In her free time, she enjoys curating playlists, trying new food spots, Wikipedia deep dives, and planning her next trip.
Charlotte Bertrand
Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security—Forward Defense
Bertrand is a first-year graduate student in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, where she graduated cum laude, majored in international politics with a concentration in international security, and minored in Spanish. She studied abroad in Argentina and authored a paper on political mobilization under military dictatorship. Her professional experience spans open-source intelligence tracking for US Central Command, contributing to foreign policy and defense portfolios as an intern on the Hill, and supporting commercial disruption efforts at the White House with the Office of National Drug Control Policy. She is interested in defense policy, counterterrorism, counternarcotics, and foreign affairs. In her free time, Bertrand enjoys reading, working out, traveling, and playing geography games.
Miguel Escoto
Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center
Escoto is a senior honors student at Florida International University (FIU), double majoring in political science and international relations, with certificates in national security and Latin American and Caribbean studies. A Hamilton scholar with FIU’s Honors College, he is participating in the Green School’s Semester in Washington, DC program. He brings experience in open-source intelligence, US-Latin America policy, and hemispheric security. His background includes research for the State Department through Diplomacy Lab, an internship with Homeland Security Investigations, and policy engagement at FIU’s Latin American and Caribbean Center. As an IC-CAE scholar at the FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute, he earned national recognition in the security field and presented to diplomats, policymakers, and practitioners. From Miami, Escoto is driven by personal and academic ties to strengthen governance and development across the hemisphere.
Darby FitzSimmons
Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security—GeoStrategy Initiative
FitzSimmons is a first-year graduate student at the George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs, where she is pursuing an MA in security policy studies. Her academic interests include emerging technologies, foreign arms transfers, and risk mitigation, particularly in the context of US-Africa security cooperation. She earned her BS in public affairs from Indiana University in 2025, where her undergraduate honors thesis, which examined the relationship between arms transfers and coup d’états in Sub-Saharan Africa, received the University Undergraduate Research Award. Previously, FitzSimmons interned with the State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation and the US Africa Command, where she drafted internal policy briefs on topics ranging from joint task force operations to nonstate actors.
Zahar Hryniv
Eurasia Center
Hryniv recently completed a master’s degree in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian studies conducted across the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, the University of Tartu in Estonia, and KIMEP University in Kazakhstan. Over the past two years, Hryniv served as a political and economic intern with the US Department of State at the US embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Almaty through the Virtual Student Federal Service program. Additionally, he worked as deputy director of policy at the transatlantic youth think tank European Horizons and as a research assistant at the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute. Throughout his academic studies, Hryniv’s research has focused on peace settlement efforts in Ukraine, US policy toward Russia, and Sino-Russian relations. Outside of work, he enjoys running, swimming, hiking, and traveling.
Daniah Jarrah
Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs
Jarrah is a graduate student in the conflict resolution program at Georgetown University, where she researches peacebuilding and civil society in the Arab world. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international and global studies from the University of Central Florida. Her current work examines how civil society organizations in Lebanon navigate donor dynamics, political paralysis, and regional instability. She has conducted field research with Lebanese nongovernmental organizations and policy actors and held research positions at the Wilson Center’s Middle East Program and the Alliance for Peacebuilding. Jarrah is also a peace fellow at the International Center for Religion and Diplomacy, supporting multi-stakeholder dialogue and policy analysis. Her work combines field-based insight with macro-level research on US foreign policy and transnational peacebuilding across the Arab region.
Annalise Johnson
Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security—Forward Defense
Johnson is a first-year graduate student at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs studying international science and technology policy. Their research interests center around space policy and innovation economics. Johnson previously interned at the Center for Strategic and International Studies through the Brooke Owens Fellowship, a program for women and gender minorities in the aerospace industry. Johnson graduated from the Ohio State University with a BS in public policy analysis and minors in science and technology policy, economics, and German. While at Ohio State, they participated in the Washington Academic Internship program and interned in the Ohio House of Representatives. Johnson also helped organize the university’s first space-specific student venture competition.
Karlis Kuskevics
Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security—Transatlantic Security Initiative
Kuskevics is a senior honors student at the University of Maryland, where he is completing his honors thesis research on Russia’s foreign policy towards the Baltic states. Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, he worked as a research associate for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, supporting congressional advocacy on behalf of the Ukrainian-American community. Previously, he completed internships at the Center for European Policy Analysis, the Embassy of Latvia, and TV24—a television network based in Riga. He is also active in the Latvian diaspora, serving on the executive board of the American Latvian Youth Association. In his free time, Karlis enjoys meditation, running, playing volleyball, and singing in a Latvian choir.
Juliet Lancey
GeoEconomics Center
Lancey is a young professional passionate about international development, particularly as it pertains to economic growth, human rights, and youth empowerment. She attended George Washington University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a BA in international affairs, concentration in international development, and minor in journalism. There, Lancey conducted original research on US-Africa relations, co-founded Operation United States-Africa, and interned with the National Endowment for Democracy, Brookings Institution, US Congress, and Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network. She was most recently a communications specialist with the Wilson Center’s Africa Program and a program associate with US Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. Lancey is also a teacher with Teaching English as a Foreign Language certification and a mentor passionate about working with youth. She speaks French and Spanish and is studying Portuguese and Swahili.
Jack Muldoon
Europe Center
Muldoon is a recent graduate of Davidson College, earning a BA in political science and economics. While at Davidson, Muldoon was the captain of the Track and Field program and a member of various student organizations. Muldoon studied abroad at the London School of Economics, where he focused on EU economic integration. His research at Davidson included social media signaling from Chinese wolf warrior diplomats, German debt brake reform, and the efficacy economic diplomacy. Previously Muldoon has worked as an advance associate for the Harris for President campaign, a Virtual Student Federal Service intern for the State Department at the Bureau of Intelligence and Research and as a staff intern at the Wilson Center. In his free time, he enjoys running, traveling, and reading short fiction.
Eva Mulholland
Europe Center
Mulholland is a student at the George Washington University’s Elliot School of International Affairs, where she is a dual degree student, pursuing a BA in international affairs with concentrations in security policy and Europe & Eurasia, and minors in Russian language and literature and political science, as well as an MA in security policy studies. Throughout her time at George Washington University, Mulholland has held numerous internships, including positions at the US House of Representatives and the Elliott School’s Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies. She has studied in Prague, where she also interned for the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy. Mulholland has also taken part in numerous NATO youth initiatives, including representing the United States at the inaugural Model NATO Summit during the 2024 NATO Summit.
Hansika Nath
Global Energy Center
Nath is an international student from India who graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a double major in global studies and economics and a minor in environmental systems and society. Hailing from a small Himalayan town, she is committed to advancing energy security and just transitions in developing regions. Her undergraduate thesis compared India’s traditional energy security strategy with its emerging solar diplomacy. She has worked with WWF India as national secretary of its student body; with Europe-based think tank E3G on climate diplomacy around the US Inflation Reduction Act; and with India-focused think tank ORF America on climate finance, IBSA+Indonesia, and India-EU clean tech trade. She has studied abroad in London and Tokyo and enjoys music, poetry, and good food.
Jackson Osteen
Global Energy Center
Osteen recently graduated with a BA in government and history from the University of Texas at Austin. Previously, he interned in the US Senate and served as a legislative fellow in the House of Representatives. In these roles, he gained experience in foreign affairs and energy policy and had the opportunity to author a successful amendment to Congress’s annual defense authorization bill. Outside of his congressional experience, he was a fellow with the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and completed his undergraduate honors thesis on the history and strategies of congressional caucuses. His professional interests include geopolitical energy systems, climate issues, and global development. A native Houstonian, he enjoys spending his free time cheering on the Astros.
Lyla Renwick-Archibold
Cyber Statecraft Initiative
Renwick-Archibold graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in computer science, where she focused on the intersection of technology, policy, and equity. She was most recently a Princeton in Africa fellow based in Tanzania, where she led digital literacy and tech education initiatives in partnership with schools and local organizations. Renwick-Archibold has previously worked in research and product roles across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. She served as a researcher for Coda Media, where she reported on AI, surveillance, and human rights in East Africa. At the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, she published articles on facial recognition and digital surveillance. In her free time, she enjoys film photography, watching documentaries, and practicing her language skills.
Julia Salabert
Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security—Transatlantic Security Initiative
Salabert holds a dual Master of Arts in transatlantic affairs from the College of Europe in Belgium and The Fletcher School at Tufts University, as well as a master’s degree in international relations and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Sciences Po Bordeaux in France. Her academic research has focused on NATO’s post–Cold War institutional and normative evolution and on alliance theory in international security. She recently concluded a fellowship at the Bertelsmann Foundation North America, where she contributed to research on the geopolitics of space and US-EU cooperation, and curated high-level policy dialogues with officials and experts on both sides of the Atlantic. Previously, she gained firsthand experience in multilateral diplomacy by supporting US diplomats at the Permanent Mission to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris.
Rohannah Shrestha
Cyber Statecraft Initiative
Shrestha holds a Master of Science in global security, conflict, and cybercrime from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and legal studies from Ithaca College. She is passionate about technology policy, cybersecurity strategy, and the intersection of digital infrastructure and international security. Shrestha conducted policy research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the Internet Security Alliance, and Zero Day Dispatch, where she led initiatives on AI governance, ransomware, and global cyber frameworks. Shrestha also worked with the Department of Homeland Security on disaster resilience planning and emerging tech readiness. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, visiting local cafés, and reading novels.
Alexis Thomas
Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs
Thomas is a recent graduate of Boston College and is pursuing a Master of Middle East Policy Studies at the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy. Previously, she interned at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, where she focused on the conflict in the Middle East and researching US and Israeli security policy in the region. Thomas has also interned at the Institute for the Study of War as a national security and intelligence analysis intern focused on collecting and analyzing open-source intelligence for the Middle East team. She has conducted research for professors at Boston College, researching political violence and terrorism in the Middle East. Her interest lies in national security, nonstate violence, and the role of religion in conflict.
Follow us on social media