Spring 2024 Young Global Professionals

Matchett recently graduated magna cum laude with a BA in international relations from American University’s School of International Service. She concentrated on global security, conflict, peace, and comparative governance with a regional focus on Europe and Eurasia. Her main interests are transatlantic security and defense and European affairs. She has studied abroad in Brussels, Belgium with American University’s European Union in Action program, as well as in Bayreuth, Germany with the US Department of State’s CBYX scholarship. Most recently, she interned with the Transatlantic Defense and Security program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), where she conducted research on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nordic-Baltic maritime security, Black Sea security, and US security assistance to key partners. Prior to CEPA, she was a government affairs intern with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a geoeconomics and security research assistant with the College of International Security Affairs at the National Defense University, and a security and defense researcher at the European Parliament. Matchett has also held internships with the Women’s Foreign Policy Group, the Czech embassy in Washington, DC, and She Saves a Nation. In her free time, she enjoys painting, running, listening to music, maintaining her German and French language skills, and serving at a Michelin-star restaurant.