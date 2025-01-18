Fall 2024 Young Global Professionals

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security — Forward Defense



Reicher recently graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College, where he majored in government and Asian studies with a minor in public policy. Reicher’s research has focused on Indo-Pacific security, with an emphasis on Chinese-Russian alignment and Chinese investment in Central Asia. He has studied abroad in China twice, including a transfer semester at Beijing Normal University and with the US State Department’s National Security Language Initiative. Reicher also studied Central Asian geopolitics in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in 2022 and has spent time traveling in Thailand and Bhutan. His experience includes an internship in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the US Department of Defense, where he prepared briefs for senior leaders and maintained relations between the Pentagon and Congress. He also served as a special assistant to the Department of Defense’s director of intergovernmental affairs, coordinating Pentagon relations with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and organizing conferences with the White House and other US federal executive departments. Additionally, Reicher has spent time working on energy and environmental issues for the nonprofit Clean Energy for America, interned in the House of Representatives, and has served as a staff assistant with the Woodrow Wilson Center. Finally, Reicher was the co-founder of the Dartmouth Political Union, where he helped to organize student debates and speaker series with prominent politicians, officials, and activists. In his free time, Reicher enjoys musical theater, astrophotography, hiking, swimming, and boiling maple syrup in his home state of Vermont.