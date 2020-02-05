The Atlantic Council in January

The Atlantic Council kicked off the year with wind at our back, from our convening of the fourth annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi on January 10-12, to our hosting of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis at our headquarters during the sidelines of his first official visit to Washington. Held under the patronage of Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces and in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Industry, this year’s conference took on added geopolitical significance just days after the US strike against Iranian Major General Qassim Soleimani and Iran-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.