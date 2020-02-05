The Atlantic Council in January

Highlights of the month
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Irfan Nooruddin in Voice of America Urdu
“[Trump] thinks he is an absolute position of strength, so why would he treat the EU as an equal challenger or partner if he thinks that ultimately the U.S. is in the strongest position?” “In fact, the human rights concerns in Kashmir that have been documented by a number of activists continue to be a […]
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Mark Linscott in The Print
“Just as the United States and India continue to build out their strategic relationship, shaped in many respects by China priorities, they might begin to build out their trade relationship beyond the strictly transactional efforts to lower the temperature on bilateral trade problems and consider collaboration on the challenge of China on trade. This effort […]
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Rudabeh Shahid in the Globe Post
“This fear of demographic change has seen the disenfranchisement of minorities in a non-transparent and unsystematic manner. It is useful to understand that this “demographic jitter” can only be offset if nations of South Asia truly consider ethnic balancing schemes and adopt proper integration policies inclusive of all ethnic groups.”
Eurasia Center
Africa Center
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Prime minister promises “Sudan will never be the same again”
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok became the first Sudanese leader to travel to Washington, DC in more than thirty years, seeking to win more international support for his transitional government as it tries to guide Sudan towards democracy. “There is a success story that is emerging” in Sudan, Hamdok told an audience at the Atlantic Council on December 5. In a “region full of crises and riddled with conflicts, Sudan provides hope,” Hamdok declared.
Event Recap by David A. Wemer
Wed, Jan 29, 2020
The Africa Center Hosts Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Mohamed Abdalla
On Wednesday, January 29, the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center hosted Sudanese Foreign Minister H.E. Asma Mohamed Abdalla. Director of Programs and Studies and Deputy Director of the Africa Center Bronwyn Bruton provided opening remarks and welcomed Abdalla to the Atlantic Council. Abdalla outlined the priorities of Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government, emphasizing the need to make […]
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Cameron Hudson in the Wall Street Journal
“Washington is right to want greater clarity on Sudan’s political future and to fear the possibility that the military will reassert its authority as soon as sanctions are lifted. But too much delay threatens to create a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
Global Business & Economics Program
Wed, Jan 22, 2020
Europe to take center stage in global trade talks
With the “phase one” trade deal behind them, the United States and China will now probably shift attention to sorting out their economic and trade relationships with Europe. Caught in the middle of the US-China trade war and geopolitical competition, the European Union (EU) has tried to steer an independent course, balancing security and geopolitical concerns with economic and business needs. Doing so, however, has exposed many differences vis-a-vis the United States as well as China.
New Atlanticist by Hung Tran
Mon, Jan 27, 2020
The potential global impact of the coronavirus outbreak
Beijing “must act” to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Miyeon Oh says, “especially in light of the indirect but potentially massive economic, social, and political impacts of the coronavirus in the region and around the world.” There is growing concern in Beijing as well, Robert A. Manning added, “that if this pandemic is only in its early stages, it could become the straw that broke the camel’s back for an already anemic economy.”
Insights & Impact by David A. Wemer
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Marie Kasperek in The Hill
“[Trump] thinks he is an absolute position of strength, so why would he treat the EU as an equal challenger or partner if he thinks that ultimately the U.S. is in the strongest position?”
Millennium Leadership Fellowship Program
Fri, Jan 31, 2020
In their own words: Millennium Fellows reflect
Three Millennium Fellows shared their thoughts with us on their motivations to join, where they found the most value, and shared some advice for prospective applicants and the incoming class. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Mon, Dec 9, 2019
Millennium Leadership Program announces call for 2020 Millennium Fellowship applications
On December 9, 2019 the Millennium Leadership Program opened the 2020 Millennium Fellowship Application. Inviting individuals aged 25-35 years old to apply, this competitive process will see twenty spots filled by promising talent from the next generation of global leaders.
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Millennium Fellow Manuel Muniz named Spain’s New Secretary of State for Global Spain
Manuel Muñiz, Dean of IE School of Global & Public Affairs at IE University, has been appointed Secretary of State for Global Spain. Manuel Muñiz, an expert in innovation, disruption, political economy and global governance, has advised different governments and organizations such as the United Nations, the G20, the European Commission and the Department of National […]
Digital Forensic Research Lab
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
A reason for skepticism with China’s coronavirus comms
As the novel coronavirus spreads across China and beyond its borders, the country’s government has struggled to maintain control over the flow of information to its citizens, who are increasingly showing their anger over the rapidly escalating situation. While presenting an image abroad of transparency and cooperation, China is simultaneously threatening journalists and detaining people who speak out on social media, the latest in its long history of attempting to maintain tight control over the facts to avoid domestic public scrutiny of a public health crisis.
Mon, Feb 3, 2020
#DigitalSherlocks on Capitol Hill
This year the DFRLab was DataFest Tbilisi’s thematic partner on data and disinformation.
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
DFRlab in the New York Times
“It was not clear whether the activity was the work of actual accounts or state-backed bots, according to the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. But they tweeted pro-Iranian, anti-American content at a rate of 3,000 tweets every 45 minutes, according to New York Times data.”
Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center
Wed, Jan 15, 2020
Stemming Maduro’s Illicit Activities: What’s Next After the Jan. 5 Elections?
Beyond hyperinflation and human rights abuses, the Maduro regime has diversified its criminal portfolio and profited from a host of illicit activities, from drug smuggling to illegal mining.
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
One year later: Supporting Venezuelans & calling for new ideas
Join the #JuntosEsMejor Challenge! The Western Hemisphere is facing the largest external displacement of people in its history. Roughly 1 in 7 Venezuelans, approximately 4.8 million people, have fled the country since 2014, leaving behind friends, family members, and loved ones. A year ago, when the President of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, took the […]
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Jason Marczak in Forbes
“President Fernández begins 2020 with a number of challenges that are primarily economic: renegotiating Argentina’s relationship with the IMF, coming to amicable terms with bond-holders, and reducing high levels of poverty, inflation, and unemployment rates. But Fernández is between a rock and a hard-place; he has to balance these challenges while showing fiscal restraint and […]
Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs
Thu, Jan 9, 2020
A Conversation on Rising Tensions: US-Iran relations with Iraq in the middle
On January 9, the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative and Future of Iran Initiative hosted a conversation on the latest developments in Iraq such as the US strike that killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, US-Iran tensions, and the implications for US policy with Congressman Seth Moulton, co-chair of the House Iraq Caucus, and Senator Chris Murphy, […]
Wed, Jan 15, 2020
A Conversation with Nabeel Khoury: Reflections on 25 years of US policy in the Middle East
On January 15, the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs hosted a conversation with Nabeel Khoury, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and twenty-five-year member of the US Foreign Service, and Thomas L. Friedman, foreign affairs columnist for The New York Times. In his remarks, Khoury addressed the massive US military and diplomatic engagements […]
Wed, Feb 5, 2020
Will Wechsler in the New York Times
William F. Wechsler, director of Middle East programs at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based research organization, said in an emailed statement that the plan was unlikely to have a major impact in the short term. “The announcement’s chosen timing, specific staging, limited participants, and indeed its substance make clear that it has less to do […]
