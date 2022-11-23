360/StratCom 2022

Hide

On December 7, 2022, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) hosts a virtual edition of its annual government-to-government forum,360/StratCom. Tune in to hear from government and civil society leaders driving forward a proactively democratic tech agenda for the interconnected world.  

Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts driven by and altering the global information ecosystem, 360/StratCom will feature high-level panels and keynotes on the ways governments approach the global competition for the digital world. 360/StratCom offers practitioners the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from one another and drive forward a rights-aligned agenda.  

In 2021, 360/StratCom featured tech ambassadors discussing their role in foreign policy, activists from Hong Kong and Russia on the frontlines of the fight against authoritarianism, and a cross section of international experts discussing democracy’s reliance on a free and open internet

This year, we’ll convene those leading the charge in international fora, within democratic governments, and from civil society working to ensure the universal rights we count on offline extend to our online world.

Agenda

Speakers

Prabhat Agarwal

Head of Unit “Digital Services and Platforms,” DG CONNECT, European Commission

Jochai Ben Avie

Co-Founder & CEO, Connect Humanity

Graham Brookie

Senior Director, DFRLab

Gerard de Graaf

Ambassador of the European Union to Silicon Valley, European Union

Sheena Greitens

Associate Professor, LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas

Rose Jackson

Director, Democracy + Tech Initiative, DFRLab

Katherine Maher

Nonresident Senior Fellow, DFRLab

David Morrison

Deputy Foreign Minister, Global Affairs Canada

Anne Neuberger

Deputy National Security Advisor, Cyber & Emerging Technologies, National Security Council, The White House

Jason Pielemeier

Executive Director, The Global Network Initiative

Xiao Qiang

Research Scientist, School of Information, University of California, Berkeley

Safa Shahwan Edwards

Deputy Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative, DFRLab

Camille Stewart Gloster

U.S. Deputy National Cyber Director for Technology & Ecosystem, Office of the National Cyber Director

Kenton Thibaut

Resident Fellow for China, DFRLab

Dr. Tatiana Tropina

Assistant Professor in cybersecurity governance, Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University

Maya Wang

Senior China Researcher, Human Rights Watch

Coverage

360/StratCom 2022

360/StratCom Dec 7, 2022

The White House’s new deputy cyber director: Tech’s challenges are society’s challenges

By Nick Fouriezos

Camille Stewart Gloster, the inaugural deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security, spoke at the DFRLab’s 360/StratCom about her newly created office’s ambitious agenda to address a wide scope of cyber challenges.
Cybersecurity Technology & Innovation
360/StratCom 2022

Transcript Dec 7, 2022

Camille Stewart breaks down the Office of the National Cyber Director’s whole-of-society strategy

By Atlantic Council

Camille Stewart Gloster, the inaugural deputy national cyber director for technology & ecosystem, is defining the role that the United States’ new Office of the National Cyber Director can play.
Technology & Innovation
360/StratCom 2022

360/StratCom Dec 8, 2022

360/StratCom: How policymakers can set a democratic tech agenda for the interconnected world

By Layla Mashkoor

The DFRLab assembled policymakers and civil-society leaders together to drive forward a democratic tech agenda that is rights-respecting and inclusive.  
Cybersecurity Disinformation
360/StratCom 2022

360/StratCom Dec 8, 2022

The call for coordinated action for a free, open, and inoperable internet

By Erika Hsu

The DFRLab, as part of its annual 360/StratCom event, convened a discussion about the FOC, including the need to coordinate action to protect a free, open, secure, and interoperable internet.
Cybersecurity Disinformation
360/StratCom 2022

Transcript Dec 7, 2022

Can the Freedom Online Coalition live up to its potential?

By Atlantic Council

The Freedom Online Coalition has operated with varied success. As the US prepares to take over as chair of the body, civil society leaders who helped launch and shape the Coalition discuss how it can best be leveraged to advance a proactively democratic digital world.
Technology & Innovation
360/StratCom 2022

360/StratCom Dec 8, 2022

Holes in the great fire wall: Dissent and protests in China

By Digital Forensic Research Lab

At 360/StratCom, the DFRLab hosted a panel of experts on China’s Communist Party, surveillance architecture, protest, and the information environment for a conversation on the implications of recent events for China.
China Coronavirus
360/StratCom 2022

Report Dec 6, 2022

An introduction to the Freedom Online Coalition

By Rose Jackson, Leah Fiddler, Jacqueline Malaret

The Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) is comprised of thirty-four member countries committed to advancing Internet freedom and human rights online.
Digital Policy International Organizations
360/StratCom 2022

Report Apr 20, 2022

China’s discourse power operations in the Global South

By Kenton Thibaut

An overview of China’s discourse power activities in the Global South, including the regions of Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. It outlines the processes through which China leverages its diplomatic, media, and political positions in these regions to gain influence, and assesses the impacts of these activities for democratic resilience worldwide.
Africa China
360/StratCom 2022

In-Depth Research & Reports Aug 24, 2022

Chinese discourse power: Ambitions and reality in the digital domain

By Kenton Thibaut

The CCP has embarked on a concerted strategy to gain control over the global digital and information environment. Its goal: create an alternative global order with China at its heart.
China Digital Policy
360/StratCom 2022

Experts react Nov 28, 2022

Experts react: What this wave of protests means for the future of the Chinese Communist Party

By Atlantic Council experts

How is the CCP likely to scramble to save face in the midst of rare protests—and will its efforts even work? Our experts give their takes on what the future holds.
China Freedom and Prosperity

Past event

360/StratCom 2021

Check out last year’s fantastic panels and keynotes.

See more

