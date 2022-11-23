360/StratCom 2022

On December 7, 2022, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) hosts a virtual edition of its annual government-to-government forum, 360/StratCom. Tune in to hear from government and civil society leaders driving forward a proactively democratic tech agenda for the interconnected world.
Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts driven by and altering the global information ecosystem, 360/StratCom will feature high-level panels and keynotes on the ways governments approach the global competition for the digital world. 360/StratCom offers practitioners the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from one another and drive forward a rights-aligned agenda.
In 2021, 360/StratCom featured tech ambassadors discussing their role in foreign policy, activists from Hong Kong and Russia on the frontlines of the fight against authoritarianism, and a cross section of international experts discussing democracy’s reliance on a free and open internet.
This year, we’ll convene those leading the charge in international fora, within democratic governments, and from civil society working to ensure the universal rights we count on offline extend to our online world.
The White House’s new deputy cyber director: Tech’s challenges are society’s challenges
By Nick Fouriezos
Camille Stewart Gloster, the inaugural deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security, spoke at the DFRLab’s 360/StratCom about her newly created office’s ambitious agenda to address a wide scope of cyber challenges.
Transcript Dec 7, 2022
Camille Stewart breaks down the Office of the National Cyber Director’s whole-of-society strategy
By Atlantic Council
Camille Stewart Gloster, the inaugural deputy national cyber director for technology & ecosystem, is defining the role that the United States’ new Office of the National Cyber Director can play.
360/StratCom Dec 8, 2022
360/StratCom: How policymakers can set a democratic tech agenda for the interconnected world
By Layla Mashkoor
The DFRLab assembled policymakers and civil-society leaders together to drive forward a democratic tech agenda that is rights-respecting and inclusive.
360/StratCom Dec 8, 2022
The call for coordinated action for a free, open, and inoperable internet
By Erika Hsu
The DFRLab, as part of its annual 360/StratCom event, convened a discussion about the FOC, including the need to coordinate action to protect a free, open, secure, and interoperable internet.
Transcript Dec 7, 2022
Can the Freedom Online Coalition live up to its potential?
By Atlantic Council
The Freedom Online Coalition has operated with varied success. As the US prepares to take over as chair of the body, civil society leaders who helped launch and shape the Coalition discuss how it can best be leveraged to advance a proactively democratic digital world.
360/StratCom Dec 8, 2022
Holes in the great fire wall: Dissent and protests in China
By Digital Forensic Research Lab
At 360/StratCom, the DFRLab hosted a panel of experts on China’s Communist Party, surveillance architecture, protest, and the information environment for a conversation on the implications of recent events for China.
