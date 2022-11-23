360/StratCom 2022

On December 7, 2022, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) hosts a virtual edition of its annual government-to-government forum, 360/StratCom. Tune in to hear from government and civil society leaders driving forward a proactively democratic tech agenda for the interconnected world.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts driven by and altering the global information ecosystem, 360/StratCom will feature high-level panels and keynotes on the ways governments approach the global competition for the digital world. 360/StratCom offers practitioners the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from one another and drive forward a rights-aligned agenda.

In 2021, 360/StratCom featured tech ambassadors discussing their role in foreign policy, activists from Hong Kong and Russia on the frontlines of the fight against authoritarianism, and a cross section of international experts discussing democracy’s reliance on a free and open internet.

This year, we’ll convene those leading the charge in international fora, within democratic governments, and from civil society working to ensure the universal rights we count on offline extend to our online world.

