What will Putin do? An expert guide to this week’s high-wire diplomacy with Russia

With tens of thousands of Russian troops apparently poised to invade Ukraine at President Vladimir Putin’s signal, the shot clock for serious diplomacy is running out.

On Monday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her Kremlin counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, for eight hours in Geneva—but without any breakthroughs. Up next: a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels on Wednesday, then multilateral talks sponsored by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna on Thursday.

As the tensions ratchet up, our experts parse through the details, signals, and developments to distill what this moment means for Europe and beyond.

Jump to an expert reaction

Barry Pavel: Five policy principles to follow

Daniel Fried: A moment of truth

Melinda Haring: No surprise—non-starters on the table

John R. Deni: Exploit Putin’s latest mistake

John E. Herbst: Putin’s play for tension

Five policy principles to follow

The Russian Federation under Putin is on the cusp of employing large-scale military forces for cross-border aggression against a sovereign state. It is likely that this action will change the security landscape of Europe in the most significant fashion since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Here are five key principles to help guide US and NATO policy:

Establish dialogue and tailor deterrence. The core US strategy of pursuing dialogue and tailored deterrence—particularly threatening clear retaliation and beefed-up military capabilities closer to Russia—is the right one. But more should be done much sooner in order to deter Putin from launching the invasion. Threaten what Putin values most. As Putin is trying to cement his own legacy in Russian history, he may care much less about punitive economic sanctions and even increased western military assistance to Ukrainian forces (to support an insurgency against Russian occupying forces). One way around this potential asymmetry of stakes would be to go back to the heart of deterrence—to threaten what Putin values most, and that is his hold on dictatorial power. The United States and NATO should launch a sustained information campaign to inform the Russian people about Putin’s ongoing, massive corruption and theft of billions of dollars from the Russian people for himself, his immediate family, and his cronies. Look for opportunities. In the pursuit of dialogue, the United States and NATO were wise to rule out Russian demands that impinge on core principles while looking for opportunities to stabilize transatlantic security, for example through resurrecting and adapting arms-control proposals on missiles (especially addressing Russian missiles in Kaliningrad) and through proposals to limit sizable military exercises on a completely reciprocal basis. It’s not only about “hybrid” threats. While hybrid challenges (e.g., disinformation, cyber, etc.) being continuously carried out by Russia in the United States and Europe remain relevant, this Russia crisis demonstrates that it’s not only about hybrid warfare. This is a classic conventional military buildup threatening the use of raw military power. While it might be accompanied by cyber and disinformation, it’s a reminder that what too many observers consider to be in the realm of last century’s threats—large-scale, cross-border military invasions by aggressive powers like Russia and China—aren’t going away anytime soon. The United States and its close allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific need to continue to strengthen their alliances for such contingencies. Keep an eye on China/Taiwan. My nightmare defense scenario for several years has been cross-border aggression by Russia or China, and while US and allied forces are flowing to deal with the threat, the other adversary moves opportunistically to threaten another invasion. Even as the Biden administration and US allies are intensively focused on the Russian threat, it would be wise for the United States to engage in diplomacy that makes it very clear that US and allied military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific remain very well-prepared to deal with any Chinese coercive actions vis-à-vis Taiwan.

—Barry Pavel is senior vice president, the director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, and a former US national-security official.

A moment of truth

It’s a success of Kremlin diplomacy that NATO enlargement, rather than Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and its threats to widen its war there, has become a central issue. The Kremlin probably recalls the divisions within NATO over Ukrainian and Georgian accession that flared at the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit and have since lain dormant.

The Biden administration is right to hold the line on NATO’s right to make its own decisions about enlargement. Kremlin complaints about NATO enlargement are disingenuous; its problem is not with potential (and, in fact, nonexistent) threats to the security of Russia itself. From the outset, the United States and NATO have been ready to discuss Russia’s military security as NATO accepted new members and even made—and kept—commitments limiting its military deployments in Europe. The Kremlin’s real problem is that it can’t abide what NATO and European Union (EU) enlargement meant: the realization of a united Europe, with one hundred million Europeans between Germany and Russia finally free after decades of Kremlin oppression and able to join key European and transatlantic institutions. Ukrainians have seen advances in freedom and prosperity to their immediate west since 1989 and, understandably, want some for themselves.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed the Kremlin’s thinking when he called the nations liberated by the fall of communism in 1989 and the end of the Soviet Union in 1991 not free, not sovereign, not liberated—but “territory” (not countries) that were made “ownerless.” Lavrov’s remark is admirably frank; Putin, as the Russian leader has made clear, misses the Soviet Union. He seems to miss its empire in Europe as well, and he wants it back. He wants to intimidate the West into renegotiating the end of the Cold War and surrendering whole countries to Moscow’s control. That’s the meaning of the draft US-Russia and NATO-Russia treaties the Russians published.

If the United States and Europe are steady and make reasonable offers but stand firm in rejecting Kremlin ambitions, Putin may find a way to back down. He controls a propaganda machine and can figure out a way out of his own corner. But the intimidation continues, and perhaps so does preparation for war. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu has reportedly ordered a halt to all military travel outside of Russia (though in response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19). Much will depend on the strength of NATO solidarity. Signs are good so far, but the United States and its European friends and allies will face a moment—more likely moments—of truth in dealing with Putin’s aggressive designs.

—Daniel Fried is the Weiser Family distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council. He was the coordinator for sanctions policy during the Obama administration, assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia during the Bush administration, and senior director at the National Security Council for the Clinton and Bush administrations.

Non-starters on the table

No surprises so far. The Russians went into the talks snarling and have insisted on security guarantees that are non-starters for the United States. There’s little room for real negotiation. The Russian side seemed to be open to discussion but only to a point, which confirms what we knew all along: Putin will make the final call.

—Melinda Haring is the deputy director of the Eurasia Center.

Exploit Putin’s latest mistake

Vladimir Putin has yet again made a strategic error, not dissimilar to his 2014 invasion of Ukraine and illegal annexation of Crimea. Those moves decisively pushed Ukraine westward, reversed twenty-five years of declining American military presence in Europe, ended NATO’s pacification, and demonstrably stunted Russian economic development in the vital oil and gas sectors. Today, the reasons offered by Moscow for its massive build-up near Ukraine’s borders are absurd; no policymakers in Washington or Brussels have been seriously discussing Ukrainian membership in NATO recently, nor have they been planning for the installation of missiles—hypersonic or otherwise—in Ukraine. NATO’s limited missile-defense system is no match for Russia’s arsenal, and NATO’s exercises in Eastern Europe pale in comparison to the size and scope of Russia’s. Putin’s actions therefore are most likely aimed at boosting his domestic standing.

This was reinforced by the results of the first full day of negotiations in Geneva. Even though Sherman made clear that most of Russia’s demands of the West are complete non-starters, Ryabkov kept the door open for further negotiations. This gives Putin maximum decision space and allows him to appear magnanimous, statesmanlike, and powerful in the eyes of Russians.

How can, and should, Western diplomacy continue to unfold this week? First, the West should insist that if Russia wants to talk about missiles, it can start by immediately offering intrusive inspections of its military facilities in the exclave of Kaliningrad—where it has deployed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty-violating SSC-8 missile. Similarly, if Moscow wants to limit military exercises by NATO, it can start by returning to compliance with the Vienna Document, which was designed to promote military confidence-building, and the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. These agreements offer ready-made tools to de-escalate and stabilize security in Europe.

But given Putin’s domestic challenges, I doubt the Kremlin will choose these obvious off-ramps because they are not as likely to strengthen Putin domestically as much as open confrontation will.

—John R. Deni is a nonresident senior fellow with the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and a research professor at the US Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute. The views expressed are his own.

Putin’s play for tension

Monday’s talks between the United States and Russia in Geneva took no steps to ease the crisis created by Putin’s decision to mass troops on and near Ukraine’s borders. That is no surprise. Putin is trying to intimidate the United States, NATO, the EU, and Ukraine into making concessions by threatening a large, conventional military offensive in Ukraine. But what he is asking for—a guarantee of no NATO enlargement and no NATO weapons on the territory of NATO members that joined the Alliance after the fall of the Soviet Union—is unacceptable for both the United States and NATO. And Deputy Secretary of State Sherman made that clear in Monday’s talks.

Putin has a dilemma. He is threatening military action unless his unacceptable terms are accepted. But he also worries that the United States, NATO, and the EU would respond to such military action with punishing sanctions, more weapons to Ukraine, and strengthening of NATO forces along the border with Russia. While he threatens a major invasion, he controls the crisis. By actually escalating, he exposes himself to a major counterpunch that he can likely manage, but at major cost. While Putin has been a serial predator since the cyberattack on Estonia in 2007 and his war against Georgia in 2008, he has avoided aggression where he knows the costs are high.

What does this mean? First, of course, let’s see what the talks at NATO and the OSCE bring. But the factors in play suggest that Putin has an interest in maintaining a high level of tension for some time.

—John E. Herbst is the senior director of the Eurasia Center and a former US ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Further reading

Image: Russian and US flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland on January 10, 2022. Photo via REUTERS/Denis Balibouse.