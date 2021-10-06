Pakistan’s domestic politics following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Though discussions abound about how South and Central Asia might align to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the ramifications of the Taliban takeover will also play out in the domestic affairs of Kabul’s neighbors. Looking at the evolving relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan, questions remain as to how Pakistani politics and society will change amid the cessation of conflict but new Taliban regime next door.

To explore these questions and more, Dawood Ghazanavi, scholar and barrister at the Pakistan Supreme Court, joined Irfan Nooruddin to discuss what the future holds for Pakistan amid the Taliban’s new government and recent political developments in the country.

This interview was recorded on October 4, 2021.

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States. explore the program

