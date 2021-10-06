Pakistan’s domestic politics following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Though discussions abound about how South and Central Asia might align to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the ramifications of the Taliban takeover will also play out in the domestic affairs of Kabul’s neighbors. Looking at the evolving relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan, questions remain as to how Pakistani politics and society will change amid the cessation of conflict but new Taliban regime next door.
To explore these questions and more, Dawood Ghazanavi, scholar and barrister at the Pakistan Supreme Court, joined Irfan Nooruddin to discuss what the future holds for Pakistan amid the Taliban’s new government and recent political developments in the country.
This interview was recorded on October 4, 2021.
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
Related Content
SouthAsiaSource Sep 22, 2021
Experts react: 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tajikistan
By South Asia Center
On September 17, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held a heads-of-state summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in a hybrid virtual and in-person setting. Consisting of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and most recently Iran, the SCO meeting primarily discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and its ramifications for member states as well as the international community more broadly.
New Atlanticist Sep 14, 2021
Sanctions alone won’t tame the Taliban
After two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, it’s difficult to imagine Western powers resorting to military intervention against the Taliban, even if the group lives up to the worst of everyone’s fears. That leaves economic and financial sanctions—a favored policy option to impose costs and contain adversaries without using force—as the primary tool with which […]
SouthAsiaSource Sep 3, 2021
Pakistan and the Taliban 2.0: The good, the bad, and the ugly
By Rabia Akhtar
The Taliban’s 11-day Blitzkrieg has left the entire world stunned. As the new government takes shape in Afghanistan, there are some good, some bad, and some ugly realities confronting the region, primarily Pakistan.
SouthAsiaSource Sep 2, 2021
The US-Pakistan relationship in a new Afghanistan
By Hashim Pasha
Now that the American venture into Afghanistan is coming to be seen by some as a serious strategic failure, there is a strong temptation for US policymakers to find something, or someone, to blame.
New Atlanticist Sep 1, 2021
How to avoid another state-building failure after Afghanistan
By Frank Ruggiero
Why did the United States continue a state-building policy after al-Qaeda was dismantled? And how can it learn to use force to negotiate the peaceful end to its next conflict?