What world order comes after Ukraine?

As military aid to Ukraine increases from NATO and major US allies, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Patrick Porter, Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) for #BritainDebrief to learn more about how modern alliances will change following the Russia’s invasion. What will happen to Ukraine’s neutrality? What dense web of complexity exists for alliances and sub-alliances in global security?

Fellow

Ben Judah

Senior Fellow

Europe Center

