Key takeaways

Impact of the Belt & Road Initiative

China’s Strategic Goals and Future Plans

Competition for Leadership in the Global South

Alternatives and Response to the BRI

The EU’s Global Gateway Initiative

China’s Renewed Commitment to the BRI

Broader Foreign Policy Strategy of China

China’s Economic Relationship with the Middle East

00:00 – Introduction

02:29 – Shaping Foreign Policy: China’s BRI and the Global Order

07:04 – Reviving Commitments: China’s Renewed Focus on the BRI

11:07 – Summit Dynamics: Sparse Western Presence at the Belton Road Summit

12:37 – Emerging Axis: China’s Intensified Focus on the Developing World

15:48 – Geopolitical Chess: China’s Quest for Influence in the Global South

19:06 – Global Rivalry: China’s Strategy for Garnering Developing World Support

24:40 – Power Balance: India’s Role in the Global Competition

26:08 – Mission Engagement: Challenging China’s Diplomacy in Africa, Latin America, and Asia

29:56 – Resilience and Revolution: Offering Digital Alternatives to the BRI

34:19 – Economic Endurance: BRI’s Stability Amid China’s Economic Slowdown

36:57 – Strategic Partnerships: Gulf Countries’ Economic Diversification with China

39:56 – Outro

In this episode

David O. Shullman

Senior Director

Global China Hub

Atlantic Council David O. Shullman is senior director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council, where he leads the council’s work on China. Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, David was Senior Advisor at the International Republican Institute, where he oversaw the Institute’s work building the resilience of democratic institutions around the world against the influence of China, Russia, and other autocracies. David served for nearly a dozen years as one of the US Government’s top experts on East Asia, most recently as Deputy National Intelligence Officer for East Asia on the National Intelligence Council (NIC) in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). In this role David led the US intelligence community’s strategic analysis on East Asia, represented the IC in interagency policy meetings, and advised senior White House and Cabinet officials. Prior to joining the NIC, David was a senior analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency. David earned his PhD in Political Science from UCLA, a MALD from the Fletcher School, and a BA from Georgetown.

Yun Sun

Senior Fellow and Co-Director, East Asia Program

Director, China Program

Stimson Center Yun Sun is a Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center. Her expertise is in Chinese foreign policy, U.S.-China relations and China’s relations with neighboring countries and authoritarian regimes. From 2011 to early 2014, she was a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution, jointly appointed by the Foreign Policy Program and the Global Development Program, where she focused on Chinese national security decision-making processes and China-Africa relations. From 2008 to 2011, Yun was the China Analyst for the International Crisis Group based in Beijing, specializing on China’s foreign policy towards conflict countries and the developing world. Prior to ICG, she worked on U.S.-Asia relations in Washington, DC for five years. Yun earned her master’s degree in international policy and practice from George Washington University, as well as an MA in Asia Pacific studies and a BA in international relations from Foreign Affairs College in Beijing.

About

In this episode, titled “10 Years On: China’s Belt & Road Initiative and its Future in the Middle East,” our host Jonathan Fulton is joined by esteemed guests David O. Shullman and Yun Sun to delve into the current state of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its implications for the Middle East.

The episode analyzes the recently held Belt and Road Forum, the involvement of various MENA countries in the initiative, and the challenges and opportunities it presents for the region’s development agendas. Get ready to explore the complexities of China’s global infrastructure plan and its impact on the Middle East as we discuss the geopolitical dynamics, competing interests, and potential alternatives to the BRI.

Hosted by

Fostering access, connectivity, and de-escalation is the new approach to address security concerns, shifting away from military solutions

The Belt and Road Initiative exemplifies China’s ambition to reshape global dynamics, providing growth alternatives to emerging nations against the prevailing US-led order

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

