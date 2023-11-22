Hide
China East Asia Economy & Business Energy & Environment Israel Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Security & Defense Technology & Innovation Trade

China-MENA Podcast

November 22, 2023 • 5:04 am ET

China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

By Atlantic Council

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE
Download episode here

Key takeaways

  • China’s Relationship with Israel-Palestine
  • Israel-China Technological Relationship
  • China’s Response to the Israel-Hamas War
  • Unlikelihood of Israel-China Political Partnership
  • China’s Economic Interests in the Middle East
  • China’s Role in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
  • China’s Limitations in the Conflict

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction
00:09 – Understanding the China-Israel Relationship
03:42 – China’s Ambitions for Mediation
07:14 – Exploring the Israel-China Tech Connection
06:37 – Analyzing Superpower Competition in the Israel-China Relationship
13:06 – Assessing China’s Response to the Conflict
14:04 – Unveiling China’s Stance: Anti-Israel Sentiment
17:44 – Examining the Impact on the China-Israel Relationship
21:04 – Skepticism and Rhetoric Surrounding Israel-Palestine
25:40 – China’s Role in Gaza Assistance
28:30 – China’s Growing Influence in the Middle East
29:44 – Deliberating China’s Regional Engagement Strategies
31:05 – Outro

Download Transcript here

In this episode

Gedaliah Afterman
Head of the Asia Policy Program
Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy Reichman University (IDC Herzliya)

Gedaliah Afterman is the head of the Asia Policy Program at the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya). He previously served as an Australian foreign service officer working on Asian regional security issues and as a diplomat at the Australian Embassy in Beijing, where he focused on issues related to China’s foreign policy, including the Middle East.

About

In this episode of China-Mena titled “China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv,” host Jonathan Fulton and guest Dr. Gedaliah Afterman engage in a compelling discussion on the intricate dynamics between China, Israel, and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The conversation delves into China’s evolving stance, economic interests, potential for mediation, and the conflict’s implications on China’s emerging role in the Middle East.

Join us as we unravel the complexities of this relationship and analyze its impact on regional dynamics.

Hosted by

Fellow

Jonathan Fulton

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative

China Chinese

China’s participation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be contingent upon its alignment with regional interests and its relationship with the United States

Gedaliah Afterman

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe.  This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

Podcast series

Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East.

Listen

Recommended reading

China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

New Atlanticist Feb 19, 2023

China-Iran relations are warming. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.

By Atlantic Council experts

While much of the world is focused on Chinese balloons violating US airspace, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
China Iran
China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

MENASource Dec 15, 2022

No, Xi’s visit to Riyadh wasn’t because of bad US-Saudi relations. It’s about much more.

By Jonathan Fulton

Given the bad state of US-Saudi relations, it is natural to see Xi’s visit in the context of geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing, but that framework misses the bigger picture.
China East Asia
China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

IranSource Jul 13, 2023

Iran joining the SCO isn’t surprising. But Beijing’s promotion of illiberal norms in Eurasia should get more attention.

By Jonathan Fulton

Deeper coordination between Iran and other member states gives momentum to the China-centered illiberal order being promoted by Beijing.
China East Asia

Middle East Programs

Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.

Explore More

This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.

Further reading

China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

Thu, Mar 30, 2023

US Perceptions of China’s Middle East Presence

China-MENA Podcast By Atlantic Council

Dr. Julian Gewirtz and Chris Backemeyer join us to provide unique insights from a US perspective on the potential implications of China's growing presence in the Middle East and its efforts to replace US dominance on global governance, as well as the priorities of the US in the MENA region.

China East Asia
China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

Wed, Sep 6, 2023

Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative: China’s Blueprint for the New World Order

China-MENA Podcast By Atlantic Council

Tuvia Gering and Michael Schuman shed light on the Chinese Communist Party’s approach and practical implementation tactics of Beijing's global development initiatives. They also examine Beijing's progress support, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing efforts—including global development centers and vocational training programs.

China East Asia
China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv

Tue, Feb 21, 2023

The Middle East in the US-India-China Strategic Triangle

China-MENA Podcast By Atlantic Council

Raja Mohan joins us to discuss India’s role in geopolitics in the Middle East as well as the perspective of New Delhi on the influence of the US-China tug-of-war within the region, and provide some insights about maritime security in the Indian Ocean and the growing influence of mixed cultures in the Gulf.

China East Asia

Related Experts: Jonathan Fulton

China East Asia Economy & Business Energy & Environment Israel Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Security & Defense Technology & Innovation Trade

Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shake hands before their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool (JERUSALEM - Tags: POLITICS)