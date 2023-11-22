November 22, 2023 • 5:04 am ET
China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv
Key takeaways
- China’s Relationship with Israel-Palestine
- Israel-China Technological Relationship
- China’s Response to the Israel-Hamas War
- Unlikelihood of Israel-China Political Partnership
- China’s Economic Interests in the Middle East
- China’s Role in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
- China’s Limitations in the Conflict
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction
00:09 – Understanding the China-Israel Relationship
03:42 – China’s Ambitions for Mediation
07:14 – Exploring the Israel-China Tech Connection
06:37 – Analyzing Superpower Competition in the Israel-China Relationship
13:06 – Assessing China’s Response to the Conflict
14:04 – Unveiling China’s Stance: Anti-Israel Sentiment
17:44 – Examining the Impact on the China-Israel Relationship
21:04 – Skepticism and Rhetoric Surrounding Israel-Palestine
25:40 – China’s Role in Gaza Assistance
28:30 – China’s Growing Influence in the Middle East
29:44 – Deliberating China’s Regional Engagement Strategies
31:05 – Outro
In this episode
Gedaliah Afterman
Head of the Asia Policy Program
Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy Reichman University (IDC Herzliya)
Gedaliah Afterman is the head of the Asia Policy Program at the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya). He previously served as an Australian foreign service officer working on Asian regional security issues and as a diplomat at the Australian Embassy in Beijing, where he focused on issues related to China’s foreign policy, including the Middle East.
About
In this episode of China-Mena titled “China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv,” host Jonathan Fulton and guest Dr. Gedaliah Afterman engage in a compelling discussion on the intricate dynamics between China, Israel, and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The conversation delves into China’s evolving stance, economic interests, potential for mediation, and the conflict’s implications on China’s emerging role in the Middle East.
Join us as we unravel the complexities of this relationship and analyze its impact on regional dynamics.
Hosted by
China’s participation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be contingent upon its alignment with regional interests and its relationship with the United States
About the China-MENA podcast
The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.
At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.
