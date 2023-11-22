SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE

Key takeaways

China’s Relationship with Israel-Palestine

Israel-China Technological Relationship

China’s Response to the Israel-Hamas War

Unlikelihood of Israel-China Political Partnership

China’s Economic Interests in the Middle East

China’s Role in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

China’s Limitations in the Conflict

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction

00:09 – Understanding the China-Israel Relationship

03:42 – China’s Ambitions for Mediation

07:14 – Exploring the Israel-China Tech Connection

06:37 – Analyzing Superpower Competition in the Israel-China Relationship

13:06 – Assessing China’s Response to the Conflict

14:04 – Unveiling China’s Stance: Anti-Israel Sentiment

17:44 – Examining the Impact on the China-Israel Relationship

21:04 – Skepticism and Rhetoric Surrounding Israel-Palestine

25:40 – China’s Role in Gaza Assistance

28:30 – China’s Growing Influence in the Middle East

29:44 – Deliberating China’s Regional Engagement Strategies

31:05 – Outro

In this episode

Gedaliah Afterman

Head of the Asia Policy Program

Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy Reichman University (IDC Herzliya) Gedaliah Afterman is the head of the Asia Policy Program at the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya). He previously served as an Australian foreign service officer working on Asian regional security issues and as a diplomat at the Australian Embassy in Beijing, where he focused on issues related to China’s foreign policy, including the Middle East.

About

In this episode of China-Mena titled “China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv,” host Jonathan Fulton and guest Dr. Gedaliah Afterman engage in a compelling discussion on the intricate dynamics between China, Israel, and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The conversation delves into China’s evolving stance, economic interests, potential for mediation, and the conflict’s implications on China’s emerging role in the Middle East.



Join us as we unravel the complexities of this relationship and analyze its impact on regional dynamics.

Hosted by

China’s participation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be contingent upon its alignment with regional interests and its relationship with the United States

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

Podcast series Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East. Listen

Recommended reading

Middle East Programs Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region. Explore More

This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.

Further reading

Related Experts: Jonathan Fulton

Image: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shake hands before their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool (JERUSALEM - Tags: POLITICS)