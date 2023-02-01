Fall 2022 Young Global Professionals

Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs



Nour is a rising senior at Valparaiso University pursuing a BA in international relations and biology with a Spanish minor. During the last ten years, she has witnessed one of the most horrifying civil wars in the Levant region. Her experience with the Syrian war led her to desire to pursue a multidisciplinary career in human-rights advocacy and foreign policy with science to address global health challenges while applying appropriate policies in the Middle East and North Africa region. Her Middle Eastern background, immigrant upbringing, and motivation allowed her to guide Afghani refugees at the Chicagoland Immigrant Welcome Network. As an intern, she facilitated refugees’ daily adjustments by providing their necessities, worked on language translation, and assisted various asylum-seekers through their settlement process. Her interest in foreign policy and curiosity about the national political state drove her to intern for the congressional office of her district representative, where she conducted research to obtain methods that can advance the communication techniques with the voters, track the turnout of the Congressman’s re-election campaign, and help the field director with date policy organizing. At Valparaiso University, she worked as an international student ambassador at the Office of Multicultural Programs, administrating and distributing legal documents for international students. She served as the event chair for the Valparaiso International Student Association, launching different occasions to prompt cultural appreciation on campus. As the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee chair, she intends to create a safe space to oversee and highlight underrepresented student organizations while ensuring that every student feels a sense of belonging and receives equal treatment. Her purpose in the future is to play an essential role in advancing human rights protection worldwide. Furthermore, she participates in acting and dance performances through the theater department. In her free time, she also publishes articles for the Torch, her university newspaper; listens to music; and plays the guitar.