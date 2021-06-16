Webinar: REVIVING India’s informal workforce and entrepreneurs

Women wearing protective face mask commute in a suburban train after authorities resumed the train services for women passengers during non-peak hours, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

In India, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take lives, devastate the economy, and upend livelihoods. The end of the pandemic remains a distant aspiration, though an invigorated vaccine rollout provides some measure of hope. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by the pandemic on a number of intersectional dimensions, and in order to have the best chance of recovery, must need to be included in the conversation. To this end, collaborative efforts between the United States and India have emerged with the Indian diaspora at the forefront of these efforts.

In a bid to restore livelihoods lost during the COVID-19 crisis, Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (CGF), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Omidyar Network India, British High Commission, New Delhi, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have collaborated to launch a $15 million blended finance facility called REVIVE. The REVIVE Alliance includes partnerships with a range of stakeholders, including companies and foundations as fundraising partners, and business chambers, non-banking financial companies, social organisations and prominent sector influencers who will provide robust expertise and implementation support, and provides an innovative model of public-private partnership in a crisis moment.

On Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 AM EST / 19:30 PM IST, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center will broadcast on this page a conversation on what the leaders of the REVIVE Alliance have learned about creating meaningful partnerships that support the revival, resilience and prosperity of informal sector workers, with a focus on women’s livelihoods, amid the pandemic stricken economy.

Featuring

Alison Eskesen

Vice President

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Priya Naik

Founder and CEO

Samhita Social Ventures

Rahil Rangwala

Director, India Programs

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India



Dr Amita Vyas

Non-resident senior fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Welcome and concluding remarks by

Irfan Nooruddin

Director

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Moderated by

Imrana Khera

Partnership Advisor

USAID/India

