Webinar: REVIVING India’s informal workforce and entrepreneurs

In India, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take lives, devastate the economy, and upend livelihoods. The end of the pandemic remains a distant aspiration, though an invigorated vaccine rollout provides some measure of hope. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by the pandemic on a number of intersectional dimensions, and in order to have the best chance of recovery, must need to be included in the conversation. To this end, collaborative efforts between the United States and India have emerged with the Indian diaspora at the forefront of these efforts.
In a bid to restore livelihoods lost during the COVID-19 crisis, Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (CGF), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Omidyar Network India, British High Commission, New Delhi, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have collaborated to launch a $15 million blended finance facility called REVIVE. The REVIVE Alliance includes partnerships with a range of stakeholders, including companies and foundations as fundraising partners, and business chambers, non-banking financial companies, social organisations and prominent sector influencers who will provide robust expertise and implementation support, and provides an innovative model of public-private partnership in a crisis moment.
On Wednesday, June 23rd at 10 AM EST / 19:30 PM IST, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center will broadcast on this page a conversation on what the leaders of the REVIVE Alliance have learned about creating meaningful partnerships that support the revival, resilience and prosperity of informal sector workers, with a focus on women’s livelihoods, amid the pandemic stricken economy.
Featuring
Alison Eskesen
Vice President
Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Priya Naik
Founder and CEO
Samhita Social Ventures
Rahil Rangwala
Director, India Programs
Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India
Dr Amita Vyas
Non-resident senior fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
Welcome and concluding remarks by
Irfan Nooruddin
Director
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
Moderated by
Imrana Khera
Partnership Advisor
USAID/India
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on greater South Asia as well as its relations between these countries, the neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
Collective Good Foundation (CGF) is a Samhita initaitive that is dedicated to developing ecosystems that facilitate sustainable impact. CGF provides comprehensive project implementation support to companies and social organisations to address issues across cause areas.
