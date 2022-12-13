AC Selects: Conference Highlights: Central Europe Week & 360/StratCom

Hide

Catch highlights from the 2022 Central Europe Week on the EU’s response to the ongoing war in Ukraine from European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. Meanwhile, the DFRLab hosted their annual government-to-government forum, 360/StratCom, featuring cyber and technology strategist and policy leader Camille Stewart Gloster.

Public Event Mon, December 5, 2022 • 2:00 pm ET

2022 Central Europe Week

A week of hybrid programming highlighting how the United States and Central Europe can together lead in shaping transatlantic responses during times of war and geopolitical crisis, while also underscoring our unique cultural connections. The 2022 Central Europe Week will take place from December 5 – 9, 2022.
Central Europe Eastern Europe
Online Event Wed, December 7, 2022 • 9:00 am ET

360/StratCom 2022

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) hosts a virtual version of its annual government-to-government forum, 360/StratCom.
Digital Policy Disinformation Human Rights Internet
Internet lights and cables
