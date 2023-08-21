Spring 2023 Young Global Professionals

Europe Center



James completed his MPhil in politics and international studies at the University of Cambridge, where he wrote his master’s thesis on the Iran nuclear deal negotiations and public opinion. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s in political science and classical studies and a minor in ancient history. He most recently worked as a Pennsylvania community mobilization organizer with the Progressive Turnout Project in the 2022 midterm elections. He has interned in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, the House of Representatives, and the Pennsylvania state Senate. Outside of work, James loves to try new recipes, learn about local history, and explore DC.